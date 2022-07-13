Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 13, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, July 13, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

What would life be without a little glimmer of hope?

Today is filled with cosmic signs that your life is no mistake and everything is in the right order.

Even the mistakes and mishaps bring you to a place where you need to be in this moment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

Bittersweet endings bring about beautiful beginnings where your heart ignites full of love at the wonder of things to come. Don't see darkness as a lack of light but as the start of your world being born into something new and greater than you could ever fathom.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You are being pushed to accept things for what they are, not as you might hope they could be. The reaction to the end of a dream can cause you to feel slightly sad but also perhaps curious. What comes next, Gemini? Where will the road take you this time around?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

When one friend betrays you it hurts like a million knives have been placed in your back. The hurt, pain and sorrow of paradise lost where you had faith in a person can feel torn in two.

But, these are moments when you discover humanity at its finest and you start to see why it's so important to trust and to believe in yourself — above all.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Age does not always matter. When you are ready to do something special and important, listen to your inner voice.

You may channel lifetimes of experiences that help you to overcome challenges someone younger than you may face. You're here for a reason, and you're ready because this is your time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

It's time to clear away the negative energy and return to center. You may have talks and conversations until you're blue in the face.

Only a pure and gentle heart can help you to overcome the complications you face.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

The day's events come at you in an overwhelming way. You may not have the time or energy to keep up with all that's being demanded of you.

Pushed to your limits you may feel like you can't handle it all, but amazing you really can, and you will.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are in this powerful position to get something of value for your efforts and hard work.

If you're testing out a new job or wondering if a project will pay off in the end, the Ten of Pentacles is a promising sign for your outcome.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Your feelings can ignite all sorts of raw and rare emotions.

Your heart is ready to take charge with all your might. Your passion for what you need to do is strong and helps you to drive your energy forward.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You're at this place in life where one choice can take you closer or further away from your dreams.

You may feel like you have time to decide but life isn't going to become easier while you wait, so it's a good idea to choose quickly and wisely.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Once you have set your mind to do something important, nothing will stand in your way.

In fact, you're thinking about your goals more and more. Pretty soon, this will become a mission to drive all other areas of your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Friends can be well-intended, but even they may be wrong at times.

You are trying to start something you feel passionate about, so when they warn you about this thing or that, it only makes you want to prove them wrong.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.