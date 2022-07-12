The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 13, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday. Check out what the stars, the Full Moon in Capricorn, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Release expectations, Aries. Not everything is going to happen the way that you planned.

Instead, go with the flow and see how plans change opening the door to new growth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to let go of all excuses, Taurus. You are in need of an adventure.

You may be presented with an opportunity of a lifetime, and it is one you won't want to miss.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Admit you are hiding something.

Coming clean and revealing your truth will be the best decision you can make. You get to wipe the slate clean and move forward guilt-free

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you don't want something, let it go. Not all commitments require your loyalty. There comes a point when you need to be true to yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The details do not always matter. For today, you may need to cut corners.

Some of the problems you fix won't require all you have to give. So save your energy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Just because you started something does not mean you have to finish it.

Think about the endgame. Your goals have shifted, and so should your priorities,

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to make choices without needing the approval of others.

Your need to be liked can be hurtful to you right now. So instead, let your mind overrule your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The conversation you thought was so important may not be necessary at all.

You get your answers in another way. The universe confirms what you already know.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Money becomes a problem. You may need to start thinking about the big picture.

This could mean pulling back on an adventure you thought was promising, but is no longer interesting to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You change. With time, your outlook starts to adjust.

The things you thought you could never do without no longer are needed. What matters most becomes crystal clear.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your enemies reveal themselves to you.

The person you were unsure if you could trust lets you see that you cannot. That's back to square one.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

An old friend may bring news of their move.

Don't let your fear of losing touch put a shadow on their dreams. Instead, think of new ways to stay in touch.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.