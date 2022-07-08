The Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 9, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, July 9, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology horoscopes using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, July 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

It may be a stressful day for you as the Five of Cups indicates heated emotions that make you feel passionate and angry all at the same time.

You will want to wait to take action today. Don't rush into something because of anger, fear, or remorse.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hopefully, you feel ready to face life's challenges today. You're at the final stretch of an important journey.

The tail end of an adventure often feels the hardest. You might want to quit but don't. You'll miss out on attaining your dream just before it becomes a reality.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You will be shaking your head wondering what in the world happened sometime today. The Tower tarot card is a sign that trouble is headed your way, and it will be unpredictable by source or event. These moments test your resilience.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

That caring and nurturing nature you lean on so much is now meant to be used on you! You need a day just for yourself. You need some rest and relaxation, Cancer. If you have one moment to claim for yourself, do so!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

There's some sort of opportunity coming to you and this may involve making money. You may need to be careful who you share this opportunity with. If it comes to you, check that it's only meant for you. Sometimes it's better to do things on your own, not because of greed but because it keeps the process simple.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

There is wisdom all around, and when your daily tarot card is The Star card, you are having information poured into you by the universe. Expect a celestial download of information.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Hang around creative people, and when you do, you'll find that their silliness and imagination rub off on you. This can be the cure to any boredom you are feeling. If you're looking for fresh ideas or want to try a new adventure, call up your artistic friends to get some of their good energy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You walk into a room and sense things immediately today. Things that evade others, you are able to catch without any trouble. This intuitiveness makes you an asset to anyone who is a friend or family member. They can trust you at your word.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

If you've been looking for an excuse to write your heart out, today is your day. The Seven of Cups is giving you permission to dive into your deepest emotions and put them in writing on the page.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Today's teamwork just may not make the dream work after all. Personalities can clash and everyone could feel the tension. It's not a day to push boundaries or try to take the lead. Instead, it's better to go slow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Don't blame yourself for things that happen beyond your control. You may feel like there's just no way to overcome your problems today, but with time, a little bit of support, and love from friends, you can.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Your words pierce through the heart, Pisces. You have a sharp tongue and you may not realize how hurtful your words can be without meaning to be unkind. If you notice someone is shutting down, pay attention.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.