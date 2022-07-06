Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 7, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, July 7, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Sun is Cancer and the Moon spends the day in Libra.

Thursday's Life Path number is 11/2, which brings the day intuitive energy meant to teach us a spiritual truth we need to know.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, July 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Get organized, Aries. Something magical takes place when you simplify your life and streamline your activities. Today, the Four of Cups is letting you know that you would do well to work on a schedule. Pencil important activities into your day including getting things in order.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You may receive news from a person whom you did not expect to hear from. The Page of Swords often symbolizes a young person as the deliverer of the message. You may doubt their word but it's wise to trust that their opinion is something to look into seriously.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Life is full of problems, but you're not left helpless. You are capable of figuring out how to resolve the conflicts you face. You may not strike it right the first time around, but don't get discouraged. Keep working on it. Eventually, you will get things right.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

What comes around, goes around, Cancer. Continue to do the right thing and continue to be true to yourself and others, Your good deeds won't go unnoticed, and you will have friends in the right places to help you when you're in need.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are torn between two things that you love. You have a divided heart, Leo and it's so hard to know which thing is better for you right now. You need to take a moment to dig into your spirit to feel what your heart wants. This is the way to your happiness and highest self.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Life can become stressful for no apparent reason. Whatever you do, don't shift into self-blame or even think that you can handle more work. You've got a full plate. In these moments it's best to delegate whatever someone else can do for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good times are coming your way. Life may not always be sunshine and rainbows, but there is always a silver lining at the end of every storm. Wait for yours. You'll see it coming soon.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

When you start something new there's a lot of planning that needs to go into place. You could technically wing it but be intentional instead. You will be glad to have a well-thought out plan in place. It's a relief to have a little guide to follow, so write your ideas and plan down.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

There are certain moments in time where letting a thing go is the best thing for you. Of course, it's normal to feel sad, dismayed, and upset that time would not stand still. But, this is where you are growing beyond your ability, and to stay where you are now would not be fair to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You are so driven to achieve your goals that you may lose sight in the process. Be aware that the process can be even more important than your outcome. So, if you have to go back to square one because you hit a snag in the system, it's not a failure, it's a success because you found out something that was not working within your process.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You have priorities and things you want to accomplish in life. This moment is not a dress rehearsal for the future. You are being given a gift that allows you to see into a situation and feel positive about it. You will want to be sure you have your own ducks in a row for the next phase of your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You are holding all the cards to your future. You have so much to offer another human being in the areas of love, romance, and fidelity. The power of all things is in your hands.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.