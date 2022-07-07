The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, July 8, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 8, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, July 08, 2022.

Aries

Aries, when your heart is wide open to love you may come equipped with a list of expectations.

This can lead you down a path that leads you to disappointment. Love without strings, and give without expecting things in return to understand the truth of another person's feelings.

Taurus

When you love someone, your sensual nature is so focused on giving and caring for the other person.

Today, focus a little bit more on yourself. It's good to care for your own needs and to be a little bit self-focused. You need a little gentleness to come back to you.

Gemini

You can think about the past, but don't let it define who you are as a person.

You are growing each and every day into a new thriving human being. You may see the world through new eyes and this will affect the way you give and receive love.

Cancer

Good friends don't let you struggle in silence, Cancer. When your heart is healing or broken from the pain you are carrying inside, it's important to open up and share your fears and thoughts with someone you trust. Let your heart open up to a friend who can give you some comfort and help you to see that you're not alone.

Leo

Your partner may not understand what makes you feel like they do not respect your boundaries.

Today, you may need to explain how you feel and what you need so that they can be aware of how their actions hurt you inside.

Virgo

Love can be work, but when you're with the right person, it's worth it. There's nothing more worth fighting for than love.

Libra

Write down a list of things you want to experience in your next relationship. Make these desires a focal point in your love life so that you can help create a life that allows your dreams to come true.

Scorpio

Share your heart openly, Scorpio. It can be hard to talk about secrets, fears, hopes, and dreams. But, when you share your heart without any reservation the greater your love appears to the other person.

Sagittarius

Your love is like a magnet today. There's something about you that's alluring and mysterious that attracts the right type of person into your life.

Capricorn

Make today the day that you do acts of love because that's the type of person you are. Don't be afraid to take the lead when you're in love with someone. Show them you care and let them see your sincerity.

Aquarius

Your romantic side comes out today in a way that may even surprise you. Make plans to do something nice and wonderful with your significant other or a good friend in order to celebrate the spirit of love.

Pisces

It's a great day to visit with family and to create loving memories. Call someone you haven't spoken to in a while to connect and catch up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.