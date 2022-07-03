The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love During The Week Of July 4 - 10, 2022

This week is luckiest in love for three zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Libra, and, starting July 4, 2022 it may be a week to remember in terms of romance and affection. We have several transits on our side, boosting our need for love and our desire to give it.

We have the beautiful Moon square Venus for starters, which will open the eyes of lovers around the world, letting them see just how fortunate they are for being in the relationships they are presently in.

We are also working with Mercury in Cancer, which assists in making our home lives successful through genuine sharing and outstanding communication.

As we move with the week, we are courted by Moon in Libra, which adds to the balance; often times we don't recognize how out of balance our love lives can be, and this week helps to put us in touch with what is truly important, as well as what needs to take a back seat. Moon in Libra brings perspective and ease, and that is something all lovers can certainly make use of.

As we progress, we get to live under the glorious transit of Moon trine Venus, another transit that practically exists to mend the hearts of those who have felt emotional pain, and with Mercury square Jupiter coming in toward the end of the week, it will feel as though we really are being heard; there's something about this transit that justifies us, legitimizes our feelings and lets us know we're on the right path.

And lastly, we have the cosmic blessing of the Sun trine Moon, which brings a general feeling of contentment and joy. All signs are subject to these transits, however certain signs will benefit greatly by them.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest in Love During the Week of July 4 - 10, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You might ask to be pinched, just to see if all this great and amazing love is real and Taurus, it is as real as the nose on your face. What an outstanding week you're about to have, as you cross over yet another border with your love. It seems that you've picked yourself the right person to be by your side, as they have the same adventurous spirit as you.

Not to mention, they inspire you as they are smart and courageous just like you. You are your person have never believed in keeping secrets from each other; you just tell it like it is and you accept and work with the information shared.

This week brings you even closer as you ask each other the important questions and get the answers that make you know you're really with the best possible person imaginable. Pinch yourself if you must, but this person is a total keeper, Taurus. So happy for you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In the long run, you have come to realize that there's only one person who actually does come through for you, and it's your faithful partner. You may lose friends here and there, and you may not agree with acquaintances, but the person you're in a romantic relationship with? They remain true. You don't even like them half of the time, but there they are, sticking to you like glue, and that has to come with some kind of appreciation on your part.

You're not the easiest person in the world to love, but wow, did you ever find the right person to share this life with. In the end, it's just the two of you. And while others may look at you both and wonder what the heck keeps you two together, you can laugh and let 'em wonder, as you know what you've got and you're not letting them go. Power!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You will get the chance to shine like the Sun during this week, Libra. With the Moon in your zodiac sign, you'll get to be your partner's hero, as you are able to fight off their demons with logic and love. You come to the rescue once again, and while you both don't want this to be the ultimate habit, you are there for them and you are appreciated. You've got an insight into your partner's problems and only you can see through their problem to the solution.

And being that you are completely solution-oriented, you do what's necessary and once again, you show them that it's all going to be OK. While this may take a toll on you emotionally, you feel that you are made for this kind of compassionate work. You are only too happy to help and guide your partner through some of the darker days, and as the week progresses, you'll start to feel all the love you give come back to you, tenfold. That's the power of LOVE.

