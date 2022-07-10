On July 11, 2022, the Sagittarian Moon crosses paths with Venus, Saturn, and Neptune this Monday, their activity is a strong reminder that truth should be your only guide.

Sagittarius Moons help you find the underlying cause of your feelings and desires.

They help clear the way for you to hear the truth of the noise as they can help you open to revelations without being afraid of the outcomes.

The Moon governs your emotional self which means that Sagittarius becomes a warrior for whatever your deepest truth is, letting it burn away all that is irrelevant.

As this celestial body connects with Venus in Gemini, you have two opposing signs uniting.

Sagittarius sees the big picture while Gemini views only what is in the immediate environment.

It is a time of expansion and a newfound depth of feeling coming in as your viewpoint is widened to be able to take in the bigger landscape of life.

Venus in Gemini can get overwhelmed by options, yet the Sagittarian Moon can give clarity so that a decision can finally be made as well.

It is a powerful time for you to be able to see what the truth is but also what is not.

This leads you straightaway into Saturn in Aquarius’s powerful union with the Sagittarian Moon as you will now be able to strategize and plan for what comes next knowing that truth needs to be at the center of everything.

You will be more deliberate and careful in your interactions and will need to talk through a portion of our plan with others to help you be able to be more successful.

As night falls though, there is a reward coming for the path that is walked in truth as the moon sweetly unites with Neptune in Pisces giving you the feeling that all those dreams you have really can be manifested if you take it one step at a time and never neglect your own sacred truth again.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, July 11, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in your sign will help you clear away what has been previously hidden. The worst thing to be lost to is your own truth and today you will have a chance to reconnect with this divine part of you. While you are always in the search for something, knowing your own inherent needs, values and even feelings becomes essential in this process.

The more you have taken on the beliefs or feelings of those around you, the less satisfied in life you have become. Now is the time for a change.

Whether it is matters of the heart, work, or the dream for the life you envision as being your best, it is time to strip away all that is not true for you so that you can finally see (and feel) clearly. This is a momentous day for being able to embrace your deepest passions and with practicality being able to figure out how to satisfy them.

One important thing about today is to make sure that you are being honest with yourself about your own feelings. This can be challenging at times as you tend to overthink, but that truth is not just waiting inside you to be discovered, but there once you can be radically honest with yourself. This is the key that will unlock every other door in your life.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Venus has been in your sign since June helping you to create ease in any recent romantic trouble zones in your life and promoting peace with you and your partner. Venus is the ruler of love, finances, and real estate so when this planet moves through its own zodiac sign it is time for a greater reflection of these matters to take place. Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius, your opposing sign, which always generates deep feelings of love and romance.

As both the Moon and Venus connect today it is time to be able to reflect on what your true feelings and needs are within your romantic life. It may be just that life had gotten too busy and there was not a chance for that connection to take place, or it may be a bigger issue of whether there is true alignment between you and your current relationship.

If single, but desiring a partnership, this is a chance to see how your own beliefs about love have shaped the reality that has been created. It is not just your hopes that will be manifested, but your fears as well.

It all depends on what you have spent the greatest energy focusing on. But there is always a bright light at the end of the tunnel and today it is finally being able to step into alignment with your emotional self so that you are not just seeing the truth but also finally in the place to manifest it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Neptune is currently moving through your sign in retrograde motion bringing you a chance to see what beliefs yours are true and what may be an illusion or fantasy. As it does so will your priorities and what dream you work to create will inevitably change.

Neptune retrograde activates your sense of self, your ego and even your own self-worth creating a space for you to make sure that you are living life on your own terms and not under the influence of anyone else.

This is a powerful time for you to contact a deeper truth which is magnified today by the Sagittarian Moon. The Sagittarius Moon highlights themes specifically about your career, finances, and life purpose.

Together this helps you see what your own truth really is in these matters so that you can use this time to make sure that you are truly creating a life that you love.

There are some romantic vibes to the day as well since Neptune in Pisces and the Sagittarian Moon will be bringing up your emotions and the truth about them. Take today as it comes, observe your own feelings, and let the universe direct your next steps as you trust once your eyes have truly been opened, they can never close again.

