The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love That's Uncomplicated During The Moon In Sagittarius, July 10 - 12, 2022

With the world in such a state of chaos and disrepair, the last thing we want is to deal with is a problematic love life. More and more, as time passes by, we will start to figure out what our priorities are.

Many of us will conclude that life is more pleasant when there's less drama and more 'Rama,' as said in Hindu texts. Rama, meaning spirit. Spirit means consciousness. Get it?

Starting on July 10, during the Moon in Sagittarius, we want uncomplicated romances. That's not to say we aren't up for commitment or passion. We certainly are — but we aren't stoked for tantrums or passive-aggressive behavior.

We're no longer that interested in chasing a person to gain their love or settling for a love that we feel is mediocre and unrelated to what we want out of life.

During the Moon in Sagittarius, we see that it's much nicer and safer to live with the people we love without the drama. Life has enough drama, and we don't need to replicate it in our partnerships.

And so, with the Moon in Sagittarius, we feel this may very well be our path of least resistance. We want a love that lasts, but we're not ready to make it last if it's not easy.

We are tired of working to keep things together just because that's what is expected of us. During this transit, we will desire a partner who isn't out for blood and can roll with the ups and downs of life without making it all into the 'me show.'

The three zodiac signs who want love that's uncomplicated during the Moon in Sagittarius, July 10 - 12, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Being the Aries that you are, you've seen some over-the-top behavior, and you've been guilty of it yourself. In relationships, this crazy passion has only gotten you into trouble. That kind of drama needs maintenance, or it fizzles out.

And in the past, the idea of anything 'fizzling out' sounded like the end of the world.

You've always wanted fire, sparks, and excitement until now. You've matured into someone less enamored with the insanity and more open to romance's calm and stable side.

During the Moon in Sagittarius, you will feel at peace with this idea. You no longer feel like identifying with upheaval and outrageous behavior, affecting how you perceive the person you call your partner in your life. You want it easy from now on, and you know it. Once you taste the lack of complication, there's no going back.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

No matter how old or young you are, there's one thing you really detest: unnecessary drama and ridiculously over-the-top behavior. You dislike it in friends, resent it in family, and want nothing to do with it in lovers.

And yes, you know this from experience as it hasn't always been this way. During the transit Moon in Sagittarius, you'll feel a bit of mind expansion, as suddenly it all seems so clear: you want an uncomplicated love life.

You want to trust your person and count on them. You want to be trusted and not questioned.

You know that this might have once been thought of as an ideal, but certainly, this is an ideal worth considering.

You're not asking for a utopian city in the sky; you're simply asking for a love life free from hyped-up negativity and overly dramatic, unnecessary behavior. Is that too much to ask for? No, Gemini, it is not.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What would work for you, Sagittarius is having someone in your life who believes in the same things as you do. You have zero interest in complicated love affairs; you want honesty and peace. The days of lying, cheating, and trying so hard to simply live in peace are over; you want peace now.

And because you love being in love and are completely down for spending time with someone who is upfront and mature, you will only settle for someone who is like you.

You know what it's like to live in the drama zone; it sucks, and it's not needed.

It never worked in the past, so there's no evidence that it could ever work in the future. You are quick to pick up on the frequency that comes with the Moon in Sagittarius, and it instills in you what you already have: the desire for freedom. Freedom from complication. Freedom from insecurity. Freedom from drama.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.