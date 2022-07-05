The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Your daily horoscope for July 6, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Libra, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 06, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today things become more about what other people want and need vs what you need to do for yourself. With the Moon in Libra, that safe distance that allows you to show your supportive nature is there, so use it to foster warm memories when you can.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today can be a busy day and you will want to separate your emotions from outcomes. It can be hard to let go of what will happen next. Trust that if you do your very best everything else will fall into place for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may feel slightly separated from your joy and your happiness today. You may be inclined to go through the motions even if your heart isn't into something. Don't be shy to admit that you feel this way, especially if your partner or friends prefer raw honesty.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, family and time spent with elderly people can be a wonderful experience for you. Use this time to ask questions to tap into years of wisdom, insight and help on matters that you feel like you could learn more about.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, when speaking to friends, family and coworkers focus on your listening skills instead of trying to share what it is that you're thinking and feeling. You will be amazed at what happens when you allow others to take the lead in the conversation. It might be a welcome relief for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The best time to go over financial matters is when you are rested and have a clear mind. Today's Moon in Libra can help you to distance yourself emotionally from money-related problems that appear to be overwhelmingly complex. It's a good day to clear an hour out of your schedule to navigate a few important bills and make necessary phone calls related to adjustments, corrections or payment scheduling.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Discover yourself and think about your future. With the Moon in your sign, this is a wonderful time to explore your feelings about life, what you want and what you need to do this week. If you haven't created a list of goals or worked on your to-do list, make sure to do so before time flies and the week is gone.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your relationship's history is so important, but sometimes it's also good to not bring it up anymore. You may feel like you need to remind someone about the time that they hurt your feelings, but today distance helps. They may be thinking about their indiscretion, too, and with a little silence on your part, there's space to self-evaluate and reflect. Letting the problem rest may also help you, too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's always good to reach out to a friend whom you have not spoken to in a long time. If you're waiting for them to be the first person to reach out, perhaps they are doing the same. Be the one who initiates because this reflects that you care, and that is so nice to know.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If you're a take-charge type of person, today you may find it so easy to initiate projects, and conversations and to make improvements. After a long weekend, your mind is ready to jump back into work and get much accomplished.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Religion and politics are sensitive topics for you today, and you may prefer not to have your point of view challenged by well-meaning people, especially if they are members of your family or a close friend. Today, set clear boundaries and simply state when you feel that something is off-limits. It's better to let them know than to push yourself through a conversation you feel uncomfortable about.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may be thinking a bit more than usual about matters related to death and the afterlife today. If you have important questions about a private nature or need someone to confide in, consider contacting a friend you trust, a mentor or a counselor this week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.