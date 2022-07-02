Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 3, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, July 3, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You can become really good at managing money and understanding how it works. Wealth building takes time. Pick up some good books and listen to a few podcasts on the topic to help you get started.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You are in this wonderful place where something amazing can happen for you. You are much further along than you thought you were when it comes to initiating a new project. You are about to cross over the threshold and take that first step to begin.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

There are things that have to come to a close because the next chapter in your life is about to open for you. Life is a series of moments, and the entire world is broadening to invite you to a place where your world is beautiful and bright.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Put your thinking cap on, Cancer. Everyone gets confused at times. What matters is how you act and react during those moments where you feel like life is crazy and does not make sense. This is what proves your character.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

It's time to manage your life and make things right. From your schedule to your money and relationships, everything requires your attention. It's a great time to slow down to get things in order so when you're ready, you can speed up.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are building new skillsets and you're gaining knowledge. Once you have mastered the things you're learning right now you'll find that you're ready to take on more responsibility, and perhaps, this can become a raise or promotion at your new job.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe speaks freely. Not everyone is ready to hear what it has to say. But, when you are open and willing to spiritual matters, it's amazing how much you can learn even in the quietest moments.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You hold the cards to your future. You don't need to give your power over to other people. People have their own perceptions of how you ought to live your life, but now is the time to start asking yourself what it is that you want. Then, go for it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

There are moments when it's best to be silent. Silence truly can be golden. Give yourself this moment of peace and savor it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

You want to hold people accountable for their choices. Although you may not like to become politically involved, you may begin to feel compelled to speak about topics that are important to you with leaders who need to hear your voice.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

It's time to take charge. Being passive worked for a little while but now it's time for you to rise up and be a leader who takes swift action. You have too many things that are on the line waiting for you to decide. Time does not always wait for you to do what needs to be done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's time for you to nurture your soul. When you practice self-care and self-love, amazing things happen. You attract more love into your life, and you repel the people who are no good for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.