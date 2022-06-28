We all know that everyone, no matter what our zodiac signs are, has the potential for a great month. After all, the scope of a month is broad and it would be naive to think that only three signs of the Zodiac will benefit; all zodiac signs are up for the benefits of July 2022, however, three zodiac signs will be stand-outs.

Why? Because these three zodiac signs are particularly affected by the transits of the month, these three signs know how to move with this kind of energy.

We're starting off the month with Pallas in Gemini, and the very next day, we get Mars in Taurus. This gives us a good jump start to the month as these transits help us to make up our minds and go for the gold.

When Mercury enters Cancer on the 5th, we'll feel anxious about getting to the end of a particular problem in our lives, and as soon as we feel the influence of the Full Moon in Capricorn, on July 13, that anxiousness will fade.

July is about intentions and manifestations; it's not about waiting around, nor is it about apathy; we are actively involved in making our lives better, and with Chiron retrograde in Aries, on the 19th, we'll be ready, willing, and able to fight for what we believe in.

And then Leo hits us big time on July 23, and we're off and running. We take that healing balm of Cancer Sun and we run with it, right into the power surge that is offered to us by Leo Sun. By the month's end, we'll be taking noting our accomplishments during the New Moon in Leo, and we'll be ready for the Jupiter retrograde in Aries, on the 28th.

This retrograde will work for us, not against us. We close the month with Uranus conjunction North Node in Taurus, which will feel like a soothing conclusion to a wildly active month.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Monthly Horoscopes, July 1 - 31, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is the month where you do your thing, your way. While there's a bevy of friends waiting to tell you this, that, and the other thing, you'd actually be better off NOT listening to their advice.

You are someone who is open to learning and the opinions of others, but your gut is going to tell you to proceed anyway, even if everyone in your life tells you, 'no.'

This isn't about them, and that's the thing here. July has you moving at your own pace towards something that you need in your life, and only you can be the one to determine how that comes into shape.

What's expressly known is that you will heal this month, Gemini. This may very well be the month where you come to terms with the good, bad, and ugly of your life and you decide what to do with it.

Your healing comes in the form of weighing the value of the pain you've held on to; it's time to release that. The universe is vast enough to hold you in pain. There's no need to do this all alone.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

In the same way that you naturally love being at home, you also feel very 'at home' when you're in your own sign, as you are through most of July. You feel content with what you do at work, and your love life seems to be active, but somewhat dull. It's nothing to complain about, however, as you feel OK with everything.

As we approach Sun in Leo on the 23, you'll be feeling stronger; you may even confront your partner to find out if there's anything they need or want in the relationship that they're not presently getting.

Every expression of love that you give out this month will be met with as much love as you give.

July offers you a feeling of security; not perfection, but peace of mind and an easy-going disposition. Expect uplifting news on July 19. You'll be shaking off a lot of tension on that date, as Chiron seems to be working for you, in terms of helping you let go of the past.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Looking good and feeling even better — that's you, this month, Leo. In a way, without your even knowing it, you've been waiting all year for July to arrive, and wow, does it ever have good news in store for you. First, you'll be at your creative peak, and that's for the entire month.

If you are someone who likes to do rituals or intention work, then get on the ball during the Full Moon in Capricorn, as the cosmic soup seems to be anticipating your will. In other words, it's as if the universe is waiting on your call; get out there and make things happen.

Towards the latter part of the month, you'll happily step into Sun in Leo, which always makes you glow. Your love life has come to a new and mature level of understanding. You and your partner will embark on something altogether novel and interesting; you like to keep things alive and full of energy, and that spark of life will travel with you throughout the entire month of July.

