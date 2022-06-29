Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 1, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, July 1, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, July 01, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Sometimes you have to lose something in one area of your life in order to gain opportunity in another.

Today, your schedule may experience a rapid shift that requires you to prioritize your goals. Be open to it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You need to do the inner work. Success has a funny way of showing you where your character needs attention. Today, as you recognize small things about yourself that you'd like to improve, don't be harsh. Instead, see this as a golden opportunity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When you're unsure who you love or why you ought to choose a certain person there's a lot of confusion that can also lead to grief. It's too hard to make this type of decision when your feelings are overwhelming. Take a moment to settle your mind, and when you feel a little more clear, then think things through.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Take courage, Cancer. When things are not going the way you hoped or expected them to, it can feel like you're losing more than winning at the game of life. But the amazing thing is that life often brings you sunshine after a storm, and the only time you can see a rainbow is once the rain has stopped. In other words, great things are coming to you soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You've trusted your heart. You've given yourself over to your emotions, and now it's time to consider what this all means for you. You have been doing so much, and now it may be time for you to receive a little bit of wisdom from a friend who sees into your life. Don't be afraid to ask friends for advice or to get input from others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Your happiness may cloud your vision at times. You can be overly optimistic and think that things are going to be much better than they are. It's good to think positively but to also prepare for the worst. You may be happier knowing that you've hit that right balance. You want to be prepared.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

No one really likes to fight over money, but sometimes it is necessary. You may feel uncomfortable asking someone for what they borrowed. You might not enjoy the whole process of requesting things from a person you are unsure whether or not they can afford to give you what they owe. But, it's a good practice to ask for what is rightfully yours. Even if it's a no, you are your own advocate.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

There comes a point in your life where you realize that letting go is much stronger than holding on. You may not like to think that quitting is an option, but there are times when you have to cut the tie and let things end. There's no reason to waste precious time when you can be doing other things that value your input and presence.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Once a person has decided to cheat on you, there's really nothing you can do to change their mind. All you can do now is decide what you want to do with the situation. Every action has a reaction. What will be yours?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

At first, a tender approach may have felt natural, but now you realize you need to be more assertive about your wants and needs. You need to vocalize them openly and clearly. If you don't say what you want, then how will a person know?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You are ready to make more money, and this may mean staying at one job while you strategize on making a second income stream. There can be a lot of moving parts for you to learn and navigate. But, if you plan your time wisely, you can find a way to do it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

You could be wrong sometimes. When you find out that the chaos of a situation was misread by you, admit you were misinformed. It's OK to be inaccurate with your assessment of a situation. These things happen, and there's no shame in being human.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.