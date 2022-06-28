The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 29, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday. Check out what the stars, the Moon in Cancer, and the Sun in Cancer have in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If there has been some chaos in your home life, now you'll wish to do things to bring stability back into the picture. You can't change the way things are overnight. With this New Moon behind you helping you to see that home life is an area to prioritize, you'll begin to make decisions to improve where you live and how well your personal space functions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You need some peace and quiet today. The energy is perfect for you to go through some important paperwork and plan for the future. If you have contracts to review, bills to pay, or any emails and other correspondences that need to be written, today's perfect for getting through the slush pile and completing tasks that are writing intensive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to finances, Gemini, there are a lot of details that you may be paying special attention to lately. You may feel emotional when you think about how far you've come in the money department. Paying off debt? Yes. Building your credit. Yep. Looking for new money-making opportunities to take your portfolio to the next level? That may be the next thing to add to your current to-do list in this area of your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, after this New Moon, you're ready for a new you. This week your personal goals become even more personal. You are ready to take your life and reinvent it.

There are some next-level things you need and want to do, and it can feel overwhelming at times. Progress may be slow, but with your can-do attitude, you will get where you want to be in no time at all.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There are times when you need to look back at the past and allow yourself a good, solid cry. There is a lot that you have experienced recently that has helped you to become a better person. You may feel like you don't want to forget anything so that you can continue to grow. These lessons in life will forever be ingrained in your heart, and no matter where you are, you will take them with you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Good friends can sense when you need them. You may be feeling a little less outgoing while the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, but your quietness sends a signal to the people who know you best. Expect phone calls or text messages from people you don't hear from that often. They may sense you need to hear a friendly voice that understands who you truly are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your future can feel like a divine appointment where you are called to do greater things than you have ever dreamed possible. You are working relentlessly and it shows in your work. You have been going and going, putting in more hours than required. This hard work and effort is what elevates you above the rest and earns you much respect from your peers.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can always sense when someone is in your life for more than just a season. Today, something surreal happens that gives you this amazing awareness that only your spirit can read. You may not know all the answers to the questions or how the plan will be mapped out. But, there's definitely something happening and your soul can feel it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have a soft, generous nature. When you hear a sad story that tugs at your heart, you want to help in any way that you can. Today, you find it in you to be there for others and to show your care and concern with action. While others make promises, you are that person who actually follows through on what it is you've said.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may meet someone who feels like home to you. The Moon in Cancer continues to unfold divinely inspired relationships that bring you a strong sense of peace. If you're single, you may come across a person where the connection is surreal. If you're in a relationship and things have been tough, there can seem to be a slight change that appears promising and gives you renewed hope.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sticking to what you know can be so easy when you are trying to start a new routine. Change is hard to do. You may feel like it's really hard to break out of a rut. There are a lot of obstacles and challenges that encourage you to keep the status quo. But, with a little help from the Moon in Cancer, you may find that inner strength you need to help you overcome your own fears and inhibitions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Romance is here to stay and now it is beginning to lay down deep roots to help you feel more comfortable with love. Allow yourself to drop guard and be free. It's exciting to share your heart and emotions openly with another person. It can feel scary at first, but you were designed to love in a way that transcends all logic and reason.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.