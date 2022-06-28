The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Improves During Venus Sextile Jupiter, June 28 - July 4, 2022

Wouldn't it be nice to think that we could improve upon our already good love life? Or, perhaps feel as though our failing love lives might be made better if only we knew how to make that happen? Well, as we've all come to know, nothing happens unless there is the energy behind it, and energy must become an effort.

When we show the universe that we are heading in a certain direction — one of our own choosing — then the universe conspires to help us reach our destination.

And today's destination is an improved love life, which will be helped out by the transit known as Venus sextile Jupiter.

Think of the magnitude of the planet Jupiter. How gigantic, how vast, how mysterious and alluring. Jupiter's effect on us is similar; its influence allows us to think big, and it has the tendency to magnify everything that's going on in our lives.

Enter Venus, the planet of love and beauty. When Venus sextile Jupiter, we are looking at the immense potential in love. We are looking at the mending of relationships and an improvement in all things romantic.

We tend to get lazy when we finally find someone whom we believe we can spend the rest of our lives with. What's the rush, after all, they will still be there, as our partners, right? Why try anymore when the prize has already been attained? Why?

Because stagnation and apathy in a relationship will eventually turn sour. Yes, we do have to work on our love lives if we want them to last, and during Venus sextile Jupiter, this will seem like a very good and promising idea. Why not!

Here are the three zodiac signs whose love life improves during Venus sextile Jupiter, June 28 - July 4, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are a being of high intelligence, and while you might sometimes direct your brain power to the wrong things, there is one thing that you really want to be improved, and that's your love life.

You have come to the conclusion that it really is up to you to 'be the change' and you are no longer relying upon time to soothe all wounds.

During Venus sextile Jupiter, you are quite adept at healing yourself, and if you've been hurt romantically, then so be it. That was then and this is now.

This new direction has wings; knowing that you can change things for the better allows you to pinpoint what went wrong in your relationship and gives you insight as to how to mend it.

Things are on the up and up for you, Aries. What past? You live in the now, and that's all that matters.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You and your partner are powerful manifestors. Together, you believe that you can go anywhere and do anything. There's never been a dull moment in your relationship, and you recognize the harder times as stepping stones for new lessons.

Your reaction to Venus sextile Jupiter is palpable; you enjoy your life with your mate and you want it to last.

You also want it to remain interesting and mysterious, but you're well aware that the allure doesn't happen on its own. And so, you take it upon yourself to introduce something new, call it a romantic twist, if you like.

Your partner enjoys your imagination and so they will absolutely go along with whatever it is that you propose. You are on your way to becoming one of those 'power couples'.

This transit boosts your confidence and lets you know that you are in charge of your own love life and that you have the power to make it or break it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The irony of this day brings you the idea that you hadn't even thought about 'improving' upon your love life until now. You were satisfied to just let things go on, even though they seemed to be slipping into the doldrums. Even that was something you didn't mind.

Perhaps you've just become lazy, however, that's about to end. You are about to be jolted by Venus sextile Jupiter, which will act as a lightning rod of inspiration for you.

You're used to thinking big and going after your dreams, but you've been so lax about your own romance that you forgot that this is something that could be improved.

One little gesture on your part, towards the person you love, could mean big changes to come. When you see the look in your partner's eyes, how they have waited for this moment, you'll sob with joy. Yes, you mean THAT MUCH to them and it is worth trying for. Open your heart to them, Sagittarius. Show them all of your love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.