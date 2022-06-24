The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, June 25, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 25, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you're an abundance of words today. You may be taking the lead in conversations but don't let yourself get so far ahead that you aren't thinking carefully about what you say.

Your words have an impact on contractual deals and also on making plans for this summer. Be clear, concise, and on point as best as you can.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, financial matters come up and certain decisions may need to be made. You may have some questions about an expense or there can be a request for money coming to you in the mail.

It's best to weigh the pros and cons of any potential expenses you need to make a decision on, and if it can wait until next week, all the better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, self-love is so important for you right now. The Moon in your sign for the next few days can give you lots of energy.

You can tap into new insight about your life, including areas that need to change. Use this time to take important steps that help you to improve your future. Do something good for yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A toxic person from the past may try to weasel their way back into your life, but don't let them. You have made so much progress in your healing. Even if you have forgotten how bad things were, there's a reason why you removed their impact on your life. If you have to, call a friend who can remind you why you need to be strong and lean on their courage just for the next few days until you can stand on your own confidence alone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friends come from all walks of life and today, you are the social butterfly of the group. It's a wonderful day to accept invitations to things you enjoy, and if you've been acting like a homebody, the next few days are perfect for breaking the pattern and going out with people who make you smile.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're going through some changes and work may be one of the areas of your life that is on your list of things you need to focus on. You may be ready to make a transition from one role to the next. If so, it's time to u[date your resume. Reach out to the people in your network to see where there are job openings perfect for your skillset.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can learn a lot of things without ever having to pick up a book. Today's perfect for listening to an audiobook or binge-watching a documentary on a subject you'd like to dive into more deeply. Feed your mind and explore new information, even if you end up spending a few hours on the internet researching a topic you're curious about.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The next few days are excellent for handling financial matters that involve shared resources and other less pleasurable topics including inheritance, wills, and medical planning surrogacies. If you have not written a will or made your requests known to family, the next few days are perfect for touching upon this topic.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love the topic of love as long as it does not impinge on your freedoms. Today, you may find that happy balance you need. If you're in a relationship, it's a great time to discuss your need for space and to see how your partner can help you to feel safe, secure and free.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There are lots of things that need to get done today, and some of them are lingering from the past. It's time to tie up loose ends that hold you back from having the future you want to experience. There are wonderful things for you to do once you've gotten all your chores done and are ready to enter the weekend obligation-free.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Passion has a funny way of taking hold of your life, but today your main passion is learning how to experience true freedom without feeling consumed by self-doubt. Today, you learn to have fun and not have a lot of expectations of the outcome. It's a great weekend for you to really relax and let your mind roam to greater things in your future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your friends can be just as much of your family as your true relatives. Today, if you've lost touch with close friends, it's time to get back in touch by reaching out. Restart the dialogue and see how things are. Reconnecting can be great for your spirit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.