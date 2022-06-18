Many of us will feel a sense of relief when Cancer season starts on June 21, 2022, and for three zodiac signs the week of June 20 - June 26, 2022 brings luck in love.

Cancer season brings us a profound need for security. We need to know that we are in a relationship based on loyalty and commitment. We need to feel like home really is where the heart is.

We feel fantastically optimistic about getting involved with our loved ones in things like home improvement, hobbies, and art, along with the ease of sitting with your partner in front of a TV like happy little blobs.

This week will help couples on the fence about their relationship. It improves relations with those who need that extra boost to make things feel exciting and fresh. With Gemini energy on the wane, we start to feel better about what we have instead of constantly thinking about what we don't have.

Our romantic partners will shine in our eyes like precious rewards. This week we get to honor our mates because they deserve it. This is the week where we get to take a step back to observe just how amazing and wonderful the person we are involved with is.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love, June 20 - 26, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Nobody feels the pressure of Gemini season quite like you do, and to tell the truth, you're a bit tired of the hassle and bad luck you've had. With Cancer season approaching fast, you're starting to feel a little easier about life in general, and it's almost as if all the stress in your life is dissolving right before your eyes. While you and your partner did enough soul searching to last a lifetime in this previous month, this week introduces a novel idea:

We no longer need to 'talk it out.' In fact, what you'll notice is that all the 'talk' you did over the last few weeks, with your partner? It worked. You both put in such an effort to heal that you hardly noticed how well it worked.

Cancer season lets you see it clearly now, starting this week. This week has you and your mate feeling as though you've finally gotten that romantic vacation that you always talk about.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There certainly is no place like home, and if you had your druthers, you'd spend all your time there. You like feeling safe and secure, and now that you find yourself in a good, strong relationship, you might as well feel good at home with them.

This week has you both at home, enjoying a 'stay-cation.' If your partner is a fellow Cancerian, then it's a match made in heaven; however, the week's mood serves us all very well.

With our Sun entering your zodiac sign on June 21, you'll feel like the red carpet has been laid out just for you, except this red carpet leads right to your front door. What goes on behind closed doors is up to you and your romantic partner, but if the stars have anything to do with it (and they sure do!), then you'll be seeing some good times at home with a playful partner who doesn't seem to be able to get enough of you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While you roll quite well during Gemini season, there's nothing quite as relaxing as Cancer season, and it's coming your way on June 21, 2022. Finally, after a long season filled with arguments and major differences in opinion, you feel like you and your partner have 'graduated.'

The school of life can be quite educational. Over these last few weeks, you feel like you need to learn less and experience more. This week has you doing exactly that. Because you feel so comfortable and safe this week, you aren't worried about your partner's mood, reaction, or loyalty.

This week is lucky because it gives you the vision to see your partner as another fellow traveler on this long road called life. Now that everything feels equal and non-threatening, you feel that you and your mate can grow together. This week will have you both planning for an event that will take place at the end of the summer. Fun times ahead, Sagittarius!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.