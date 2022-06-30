The Leo Moon encourages you to be bold and outgoing so that you may enjoy all the best parts of life.

It is a day for socializing and spending time with those that make life better.

Following some active astrology earlier in the week, it is now time to approach today in a more carefree way.

Let yourself set down what still must be figured out, realizing that you are not meant to figure everything out in a single day.

Instead, make plans with friends or even a romantic partner today, not being afraid to try something new or be bolder in pursuing what simply makes you happy.

Jupiter in Aries unites with the Leo Moon to set this energy for the day.

Leo is a dramatic sign that likes to be noticed.

It can be boisterous, bold, courageous, and plain fun.

This can help you shed some of the heaviness that was brought up with the Cancer New Moon and Neptune retrograde.

It does not mean that everything is settled or figured out, but only that being available to enjoy life is as much a part of the journey as having to do that inner work as well.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the zodiac, and whatever it touches, it makes it bigger.

This is a time of expansion, and today it is about embracing the hope and optimism you have for your life without getting bogged down in what you know must be figured out.

Financial matters are also favored today, so investments or opportunities for that should be embraced.

Think of today as your own personal coming-out party, whether with friends or even a lover.

In the evening hours, the Leo Moon shifts into alignment with Venus in Gemini, prompting a great evening with family or a partner.

The conversation will flow lightly, and anything that previously was causing strain will go more smoothly today.

Today is one to simply enjoy the moments where things are going well, instead of always looking for something to be wrong.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On Friday, July 1, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will be feeling on top of the world today, Leo, as the Moon moves through your sign giving you the optimism and confidence to enjoy life as only you can. This should be a welcome relief as Saturn retrograde in Aquarius may have recently brought up some heavy stuff about your romantic past. Today you should just try to let go of anything you have been struggling with and remember that life is meant to be enjoyed.

Yes, it requires boldness to embrace each day as a new one and hold onto the truth of who you are. But this is also part of the path; to not let the challenging days prevent you from enjoying the ones full of goodness.

As the Leo Moon unites with Jupiter in Aries, it will bring a feeling of being able to do anything. At this moment, you can. Career, finances, and time with friends are highly supported during this time.

Do not be afraid to take a risk, pursue an opportunity or reach out to someone you have not spoken to in some time. As the evening progresses, it is an exciting time for love. The only thing that should concern you today is doing whatever will bring you the most joy; everything else can wait for another day.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Leo moon brings a feel-good vibe concerning your love life which will be very welcome as you have been going through a bit of a growing patch in this area. Whether it occurred with an existing partner or even how you approach relationships, there have been some lessons and opportunities for healing. This is fine, but it can also lead to some emotional exhaustion and forgetting that your relationship should also just make life better.

During the day, it is time spent better with friends or even coworkers that you enjoy. Do not push yourself to complete too many projects, as you will feel more sociable than putting your nose down to the grindstone. This, too is okay.

You do not have to feel like every day is one. You need to continually push yourself, especially with work matters. The energy today helps you ease back on the pressures and instead connect with your joy.

While the entire day is perfect for fun and socializing, the evening is when romantic endeavors become favorable as the Moon in Leo unites with Venus in Gemini. It is a perfect time to enjoy quality time, especially if things have been rough lately. Let yourself remember why you fell in love with them in the first place and all that you have created in this life that you feel the same about.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter in your zodiac sign is really helping you see all that is possible in life. This is exactly what you need after feeling low lately. Jupiter is a planet of expansion representing good luck and abundance.

It is time for things to start feeling better in your own life; today is another important milestone on this journey. You are at your best when allowing yourself to embrace your own truth. Whether this is about how you would like to spend your day or even who you truly are, it is all-important.

In connection with the Leo Moon today, another fire sign, you will be feeling unstoppable. This is a perfect opportunity to remember that you always know what you need most. You just need to listen to it. While there may be obligations to fulfill today, try to see if you can arrange more time for play.

Create the space for you to reflect on what and who does bring you joy so that you can consciously choose it. The more you choose the things and people that make you feel good, the more that you attract that into your life. Let today be the start of this being the new theme in your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.