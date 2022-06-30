The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Risk Everything For Love During The Moon Trine Jupiter On Friday, July 1, 2022

When we think of love and the idea of 'risking everything for it, we think of people we take very seriously.

This could refer to our children or other family members, as well as good friends and romantic partners. If we are at the place where we are willing to risk it all for the person we love, then we mean business, and no transits inspire this kind of strength like the Moon trine Jupiter. Under this transit, we see the big picture, and we are ready to fight for it.

To risk it all means that there's a reason to risk it all, and that's what each individual sign needs to consider today. On July 1, 2022, many of us are going to come to understand that it's not so much about risking everything as it is about stumbling upon a reason to risk it all.

For some, this means intervention; for others, it means pulling away from, giving space. Risking it all doesn't always mean we put our lives on the line, in fact, sometimes, risking everything suggests that we need to step aside.

Because it's a Jupiter transit, we can see what's necessary with clarity and fearlessness. Someone in our lives needs us, and we need to help them ... but helping them may come in the form of tough love, so to speak. We have to have a certain kind of faith in order to proceed with risking everything; we have to believe in a positive outcome, or there is no risk at all.

We have to put ourselves out for someone, knowing that our efforts will help them get back to where they need to be, which is not necessarily where we need them to be. Tough love goes both ways, it seems.

On Friday, July 1, 2022, the three zodiac signs who risk everything for love when the Moon trines Jupiter are Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are a very, very passionate person, and when it comes to loving someone, you are all in or nothing at all. And you certainly do know the feeling of 'nothing at all' as that is what's taken you out of relationships that you no longer feel are working for you.

However, you are in one relationship right now, and it could be with a friend or a lover, and it needs some special scrutiny: something is wrong, and you need to get to the bottom of it.

For you to come through for this person is going to mean you'll have to sacrifice something else, and that is not easy for you.

But you recognize the importance of this day and you know that you need to strike while the iron is hot if you're going to 'get through' to this person.

And so, you take a chance. You show them a side of yourself that is hard and intense, and you risk their disapproval, but you also know this is the only way to get through to them. You are in the right. Proceed with your actions, Gemini.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For the love of someone in your life, you will sacrifice something that you really wanted to do because you know they need you. You are not altruistic about this; however, you're just doing 'the right thing.' What comes up for you today is how you are risking so much for this person while resenting them all along.

You know you have to step up and act accordingly, and whatever the situation is, it requires specifics; unfortunately, you resent every minute of having to step up to perform.

You begrudge your situation, even though you know it's necessary. The only reason you're seeing this clearly is because the Moon trine Jupiter put the light in your path, and now you have to confront it. Still, you'd rather be serving yourself rather than another. You risk everything for love, but in truth, you'd much rather not.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You risk everything for love, as you have done so before and know what it entails. You are about to save someone ... again. And there's a good chance it's a family member. You've set up your life so that you can be as independent as possible; you didn't send out an invitation to anyone saying they can take advantage of you or settle into your private space.

Alas, you cannot refuse this person, and they desperately need you.

Jupiter transits always hit you hard, but they also awaken in your that inner warrior who will go to battle for another, even if the job seems hard.

You will stand up for this person, and you will shelter them if needed, despite your requirements for personal space. For this person, there is nothing you won't do, and you'll have a chance to prove that on July 1.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.