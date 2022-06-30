Here we are, living our lives during an extraordinary time; the world promises nothing more than instability and worry — it's hard to find something rock solid to believe in.

We are living through humanity's harshest time, and so much of what we came to believe in is no more.

Many of us are angry, and many of us are scared. Life feels shaky, and we feel insecure.

We crave something solid, something we can trust; we want security. We want love.

During Moon sextile Venus, we want more than just love. We want that love to be signed, sealed and delivered.

Today brings out a side to us that shows our insecurity and distrust for everything, but love, sacred sweet love — that can't be part of the trade-off. Oh no. We need to be able to trust our partners and friends.

We need to know that they are all in because anything other than 'all in' means they're on the fence and in love. That's just not going to do the trick for us. In other words, we need solid commitment and unfailing love.

During this time, many couples will feel the urgent need to say no to the advances of others and yes to one person alone. We want exclusivity in our love relationships if we're to go through this thing called life.

We are not open to iffy guesses as to where the relationship is going; we want to cement our love affairs so that they don't turn into neurotic messes of suspicion and anxiety.

In other words, we want less anxiety in our lives, and one thing that we believe will bring about that calmer state is if we seal off our romances while labeling them 'exclusive.'

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get Exclusive In Their Relationships During Moon Sextile Venus On Friday, July 1, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll admit to yourself and no one else that you are feeling a bit neurotic about your love life and that you secretly desire some kind of exclusivity. Basically, you're not willing to share, and you will make this clear on July 1, during Moon sextile Venus.

It's not that your person wants anyone else. Still, your ego will not be able to tolerate that not being written in stone, so to speak, and so you will extract a commitment from your lover on this day to assuage your own feelings of insecurity.

This transit puts you in touch with how much you love this person; however, loving someone as intensely as you do puts you in a vulnerable position: what if they cheat on you, or leave you, or, or, or ... ?

You know that a verbal statement of commitment is just a word game, but you need this word game to feel at ease. Today is the day you go exclusive with your partner, which might help soften your vulnerable position.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Of all the signs wanting or demanding exclusivity in their relationships, your sign, Aquarius, would be the last one on the list. However, that doesn't mean you are completely exempt; you're starting to feel a little less secure about the person you are with, and that may be because that's how you set it up.

You didn't want to be in an exclusive relationship — you wanted to keep it open for whatever reasons you found valid. But times have changed, and so have you, Aquarius.

You didn't think you had it in you to love someone as much as you do now, yet here you are, loving them to the point where you are starting to feel like you should settle down with them. With Moon sextile Venus overhead, these feelings will manifest, and you'll do what you thought was impossible at one point in your life: you'll commit.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've never really wanted anything other than an exclusive relationship as you just don't trust people, and why would you trust someone who has that much power in their hands, as in the person who holds your heart?

You know that it's all a mind game and that being exclusive and committed to someone is just a bunch of words, so neither party feels afraid of the other one 'doing the wrong thing.'

Just words, but oh, how those words do make one feel better about the situation.

And so, during Moon sextile Venus, you'll get to nail down your romantic partner so they don't escape your clutches. And yes, clutches are what you want; what good would it do you to have an open relationship? Nothing! You'd feel nervous and suspicious round the clock, and so on July 1, which is as good a day as any, you'll be demanding exclusivity ... even if it's just words.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.