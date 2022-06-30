Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on July 1, 2022, feel the benefits of benevolent Jupiter who speaks with the Moon on Friday.

It's a good day to try something new with your partner. If you're not with someone, it's an even better day to go and find someone because luck is on your side thanks to the positive vibe coming off of Moon sextile Venus — an excellent transit for love and emotion.

This might be the day you confess your undying love to someone, and this may be the very same day they open their heart to you and accept that love.

It's a day of sharing and caring, and you will be the center of it all. It's a lovely first day of the month for some of us.

We're also looking at Moon trine Jupiter, which adds to the original transit of Moon sextile Venus and helps our love lives grow and expand. Hence, a good day to try something new.

Our minds are open today, and we're ready to experiment or plan for something big.

Today's a great day to do things together in the kitchen; it's also a fantastic day to go for a drive together simply to get out and get some fresh air. Doing it together makes it more fun.

With the first day going this well, you'll be mentally set up for the rest of the month. Take advantage of the good vibe today and let it become your foundation. If you can feel this good today, what's to stop you from feeling even better tomorrow?

Let the good vibes grow and expand, knowing you and your partner can partake in all of it if you choose.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest In Love On Friday, July 1, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One of the number one reasons that today will present you with luck in love is because you're finally ready to accept it as a lifestyle. Your need for independence has frequently kept you apart from your romantic partner. While you are there physically, you always keep one eye on the exit door, just in case you need to bolt.

And with you, who knows that will cause that to happen, but you certainly have a grasp on what it might be.

Today, with Moon sextile Venus as your leading influence, you'll feel somewhat at ease with the idea of just giving in.

You've resisted this for so long, but as you gently glide into that state of trust and love, you'll come to realize that it's not as bad as you thought it would be, in fact, it's pretty dang fantastic. Enjoy the ride, Aries.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you'll get to experience today, July 1, during Moon sextile Venus, are the results of all of your loving efforts made and the way things seem to be taking shape in terms of your actual romantic life. You and your partner are honest with each other, which is more than a lot of couples can say for themselves.

This honesty can be brutal at times, but you know your person and they know you: it's honesty or nothing at all. What you've been doing is clearing the path for yourselves to experience the highest level of your love, together.

You are not like other couples; you want this to last and you're not lazy about making it happen. You have dreams for the future, and together, you believe you can manifest it all. Whether today is simply about feeling the peace of holding each other's hands or traveling the world, it doesn't matter: you have it all, and you will make it last.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've always liked to get involved with projects and groups, and even though you're quite the homebody, you do love a good social gathering. What makes it extra fun today is that there's a chance you'll either be invited to or attend something today that will open up the doors to love for you.

That's right, you might be meeting someone today that will potentially knock you off your feet.

What's even more fun is that you weren't expecting this kind of thing to happen. You're in the path of Moon sextile Venus, and it's directed towards love.

The spontaneity of it all makes it exciting and interesting. You don't know where this is going, only that you've suddenly got this person in your life who makes you feel good, and you have no intention of letting that feeling slip away.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.