On June 30, 2022, in the wake of this week’s Cancer New Moon and Neptune Retrograde, an inner radiance is starting to shine through, illuminating the way forward for three zodiac signs.

New moons are a time of darkness, but it is only within the darkest times of your life that you will be able to find the light.

Today’s energy helps you realize that you are that light.

There is nothing that is lost that is truly meant for you.

Nothing can be ruined or destroyed if it is part of your purpose.

Neptune has helped begin to strip away the layers of illusion that have kept you playing small and instead is opening you up to an entirely new way of seeing the world.

The moon has continued to pass through the emotional waters of Cancer since the New Moon a couple of days ago but will shift into Leo later today, bringing you confidence and magnetism to your energy.

It is a time to let go of what has not worked or did not turn out as you imagined it would and instead see the beauty of this moment.

And this is what makes Thursday the best horoscope day for three zodiac signs.

Only when you can feel grateful for all of it, the highs and lows, the successes and those that never added up to that, can you step into your own personal power.

This is the part of you that believes everything happens for a reason and that there are no failures in life but only lessons.

Today, as the Cancer and Leo Moon align with Neptune retrograde in Pisces, this inner light will come into focus.

No longer will you dim your light for the sake of others.

No more will you continue to do things that take away from the purpose that your soul was born into.

Now is the time to embrace your inner light and power, accept things as they are and dedicate yourself to changing those aspects that do not align.

It is time to stop looking for the light and become that which you are seeking.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, June 30, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It is time to break free from your shell that you have used to mask the best parts of who you are. Let go of thinking the worst of yourself and even of others. Commit to redefining yourself based on acknowledging what makes you unique and special. This week’s energy has been about getting to where you can care for yourself as much as you do others.

This includes being able to put yourself first, but you need to acknowledge your own worthiness. Use this energy today as an opportunity to see just how amazing you truly are. Despite whatever else has occurred, how much you have moved through and found success within.

You are the one that sets the tone for how all others treat you in your life, and it is time that you start requiring those around you to see your worth. First, you must ensure you are honoring this part of yourself. Today let go of anything that has caused doubt within yourself over what you deserve and what is possible so that you can fully step into the purpose you were born to fulfill.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The moon begins the day in Cancer before shifting into your sign later in the day. As Neptune in Pisces, Mars in Aries, and Pluto in Capricorn cross paths with the moon, you will have a chance to feel a greater sense of hope for your own life. This can look like you finally have the illusion stripped away that you do not deserve something or that you cannot achieve what others are in this life. Neptune does not just help you shed what seems better than it is. It also can help remove the doubt that past wounding has put there, stopping you from creating the life you seek now.

Pluto in Capricorn helps you see and acknowledge the truth. Pluto brings forth that transformative energy that makes you truly see that anything is possible if you believe it is. You can be too hard on yourself sometimes, but the energy today is one of forgiveness and grace. It does not mean that everything is perfect or that there is a clear path forward, but believing in yourself, especially today, can make all the difference for what occurs tomorrow.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have spent far too much time underestimating yourself. It is now time to step into your own truth and realize that nothing is happening to you; it is always happening to you. When you understand that life responds to your own vibration and beliefs, you can realize that you set the tone for what comes next.

You are a fantastic dreamer, and your intuition is set apart from any other zodiac sign. As the Cancer Moon crosses paths with retrograde Neptune in Pisces before crossing into Leo, you will feel an inner light blossoming inside you. You may approach things differently, but it does not mean you are less powerful.

While others may utilize the courage of fire energy or the stability of earth, you are water. Water is one of life’s most singularly powerful elements, and it can wear away stone. It is gentle yet can change an entire landscape instantly, and so can you, Pisces. Make the choice today to no longer hide behind what it feels like makes you too soft, and instead lean in to discover this is your greatest strength. Once you do, no obstacle will be a match for your waves of determination.

