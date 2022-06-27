The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Time Alone During Neptune Retrograde From June 28 - December 3, 2022

This should be an exciting event, as Neptune retrograde arrives on June 28, 2022 and lasts all the way until December 3, 2022. Its entrance may not look like much on the outside, but what's about to do is work on us from the inside, so we need to brace ourselves for a heaping dose of introspection...and discovery.

This transit is slow but is precise, and in terms of how it affects us, let's just say that it works like an unraveling; we will be lost in thought on this day ... however, there is a method to the madness here; we will find what we weren't looking for, and that will be the reward for our introspective gaze.

One thing is for certain; Neptune retrograde's early days will call for solitude. And some of us will take this transit all the way in, meaning that our introspection will turn into inner work. Once we figure out why we feel the way we do, we're going to want to work on it.

There are kernels of great wisdom in this transit, and as soon as we begin to receive and accept them, we will find ourselves willing to change. Change is what's needed in this case, as many of us may be unconsciously 'stuck' in some way of doing things. Stagnancy is not the place where human beings can thrive; we need to notice we're in those stale waters before we can move away from the mire of stuck-ness.

We need to be alone during this time. Not the entire retrograde, but in the beginning, yes. June 27 starts the process, and we will follow the rabbit hole all the way down until we come up with a proper conclusion to all of this introspection. Being alone lets us think without the noise of others' opinions. we need to be the judge of our own actions, and we need to be the ones who forgive ourselves. And we need to do this alone, at peace, and with strength.

The three zodiac signs who need time alone during Neptune Retrograde starting June 28, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are particularly fond of being alone, and you adore the idea of setting aside time to just think things out. Sometimes you surprise yourself and come up with what you would call a 'brilliant plan.' Sometimes you rethink the way you do things and make a decision to change.

However, things will require a bit more work this time around as the Neptune retrograde insists you go deeper.

There's something inside yourself that you are ignoring or denying; you have a feeling you know what it is but it's way too painful to look at, so you do what you've done all your life — you run away from it.

That's where the reality changes for you, as this transit is going to have you spending time alone, getting to know yourself even better. And with 'better' comes knowledge, and this knowledge is going to point right to the places you got hurt. It's time to pluck out the hurt, Gemini. You can do it, and you will.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

In the past, you've gotten away with certain things that have made you feel like you're invulnerable. Today will have you spending time alone, wondering what's missing in your life. If you've been able to get away with all of this for so long, then why do you not feel satisfied or happy about your past?

Neptune retrograde is going to pull you back into yourself for reflection; you need to confront something in your life that you've held at arm's length.

The time for denial is now over, and the flood of emotion that you will feel on this day needs to be prepared for. You have hurt people, Libra, and it's time to understand what you did and how to avoid doing it in the future.

You are a highly intelligent creature, and you knew you couldn't get away with hurting people for too long; you knew your subconscious would eventually get the best of you, and it is doing that right now, during the retrograde.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

All it takes is for you to be open to the suggestion that someone in your life makes, as this person loves you and wishes to see you happy, which is a feeling you haven't felt in a while. Not true happiness, no. You've been balancing your life, trying to survive, and it's successful — but not necessarily happy.

You have let your mind become your mortal enemy, believing everything to be painful and rarely getting past it.

You're smart enough to know that perception is everything, but your mind has been taking over, and you've got yourself convinced that you're suffering.

Time alone will heal this, that, and your openness to taking spiritual advice. Read the self-help books that appeal to you, and don't shut down the fact that you can heal yourself. You are loved and safe. In your alone time, try to remember who you really are: a shining star.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.