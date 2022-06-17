Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 18, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Saturday, June 18, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

When you sense something is meant to be, Aries, believe it. This card reminds you of how much feminine power you possess within yourself.

You're a creator of light and love, and so much of your inner beauty radiates to the world around you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You are one step away from starting something new. But, first, you must initiate your ideas to see things manifest.

You don't have to be afraid of trying because everything you've ever wanted is meant for you to have. All you need to do is take action to claim it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are so lucky.

When you feel as though the world around you has started to come undone at the seams, remind yourself how everything that happens in life eventually comes around full circle.

Even negative things will bring you good fortune when the time is right.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You need time to relax, Cancer. So today, take time for yourself. Invest in self-love. Your body needs your tending loving care.

Don't push through any more than you have to do so. You need time to unwind, sit back, and breathe.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You always find a way to be the center of attention, but there are days when this can leave you tired, drained, and spent.

Today, let your introverted self have its way. Pull back and be a homebody. You don't have to be 'on' all of the time. Today, unplug.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Why fight? There is always someone who wants to argue about nothing — whether it be on social media or in person. You know better.

You can see the drama being stirred a mile away. You don't have time for that, and why should you? Your time is too valuable to get sucked into unnecessary drama.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

One fresh idea is all you need, Libra. Then, you can take it and develop it into something extraordinary.

Don't dismiss your thoughts when your imagination starts to take flight. Instead, indulge yourself in daydreams and thinking about the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

It's been hurtful at times this week. First, you may have felt the sting of betrayal from a friend who seemed to be there for you, but really they were selfish and self-serving.

Your love was taken for granted; this can be a hard truth about friendships and how their course can change. It will take time to heal, but you will forgive eventually and make new friends — people who will value your love in ways you never dreamed of.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

For new things to enter your life, you must let go of the old. So you are starting to clear away the clutter — mentally, emotionally, and physically.

You don't need much of what you've hung on to in life. So today, it's time for you to make good on your promise that you will no longer keep what is not for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Invest in your creative growth. Taking a class and trying something new can be so much fun. Why not check out an art store or visit an art museum.

See what the world is doing to make the world more beautiful. Find joy in the little things and be a witness to the great things happening each day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are a leader who guides others toward love because you are so loving. You have an inner strength you've developed over time after many difficult experiences.

Your wisdom comes from where you have learned to trust the process and remove fear from your vocabulary. There's nothing to worry about when you know that everything in your life is happening by some type of design.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People can, and often are, complicated. But, you have a saint's patience and don't hold a grudge when someone crosses you.

There are too many moments in life where you could become bitter, but you don't. So instead, you just keep on doing what you know is right every step of the way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.