Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 19, 2022

June 19, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, June 19, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
Be decisive, Aries. Don't let yourself become apathetic. You don't have to put up with things that don't make sense to you. Be willing to make changes that are needed.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Moon
Look beyond the surface, Taurus. Not everything is as it seems. Trust yourself when you feel something isn't right. You are likely not wrong to feel the way that you do.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
Watch yourself, Gemini. Trouble can come quickly and leave as fast as it arrived. Be patient. Nothing bad lasts forever, and this turn of events will be over in no time at all.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Magician
Yes, you can, Cancer. You have so many talents and skills. You can use them for others and to help yourself. Don't be afraid to keep trying.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Sun
Smile, Leo. There are things that you need in life that help you to be the best version of yourself. The light is shining, and all you need to do now is receive your blessings.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Fool
Slow down, Virgo. You are rushing ahead and not thinking about the advice you've been given. It won't hurt to stop and listen. It could even save you time.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
Trust your inner voice, Libra. Sometimes you have to get quiet to hear it. It sounds like a whisper and brings you inner peace.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed
Things change, Scorpio but that does not mean you'll always be comfortable with it. You have to go with the flow sometimes to test the waters. See if this new way of doing things will work before judging.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Star
Searching for answers, Sagittarius? Wisdom is a gift meant to be shared. You have so much to offer. Don't keep it all to yourself. People need to hear your story.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Devil
You're being tested, Capricorn. You are having a hard time avoiding temptation, and this is to be expected. Everyone goes through tough times. This season will pass.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Death
You will make it, Aquarius. Good things come to those who wait. It may have taken a while for things to end, but now the best is coming to you. It's just around the corner.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The World
Things are looking up for you, Pisces. You are in an amazing position to make all your dreams come true. Keep striving. When you do the work, the results follow.
