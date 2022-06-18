The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, June 19, 2022

For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 19, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Aries

Aries, love does not die when there's distance. As they say, distance can make the heart grow fonder. If you need space, ask for it. Your love will understand.

Taurus

Taurus, things feel a bit crazier lately. But sometimes in the middle of the chaos that's when love makes the most sense.

Gemini

Gemini, don't compromise yourself. When you have drawn a line in the sand, it's hard to hold firm to your beliefs, but you need to love yourself first.

Cancer

Cancer, you can make mistakes in love at times. But practice really does make perfect. Keep trying to do better. You will.

Leo

Leo, love requires courage and bravery. Even when you feel afraid to be hurt, love afraid. It eventually builds character and grows your trust.

Virgo

Virgo, you learn great things from love. You have to maintain a teachable spirit. You don't have to learn it all at once. But you can if you want to be a student of love.

Libra

Libra, when someone loves you, even if you're not together anymore, the feelings always remain. Love never is lost, it just changes form and takes on new expressions.

Scorpio

Scorpio, love requires faithfulness and commitment. If you're undecided, then you may not be ready to take a leap of faith. You need to trust your heart to know when the time is right.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, loving someone is always the right decision. You don't always have to be with them to love them well. You can love certain people from a safe distance if needed.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

Capricorn

Capricorn, take some time for yourself. Give yourself permission to think through a problem. Love will be there if it's real. And the time you invest in yourself is always going to be well-spent.

Aquarius

Aquarius, you are allowed to have emotions. Your emotions are a compass to the truth you have in your heart. They unlock your soul and help you to see what you need to know.

Pisces

Pisces, take your time getting to know someone. You will spare your heart so much pain if you allow yourself a little bit of patience in the process of new love. Let it develop on its own terms — naturally.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.