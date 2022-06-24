Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Saturday, June 25, 2022, and this involves the North Node and Jupiter in Aries.

You can let your beliefs evolve today when the North Node squares with Jupiter in Aries.

The North Node governs the fate that you were born into, however, you need to learn your karmic lessons before you can connect with your highest good.

In this case, Jupiter, the planet of abundance and good luck brings you to the point of awareness. You will need to change how you view things to step into what is meant for you.

This is what growth looks like, and it is both challenging and necessary.

Life does not automatically become better or easier; it only does when you learn what you can do to achieve a different result the next time you try to make a change.

The energy today will activate the eclipse energy as it will be occurring in both Taurus and Scorpio. This cycle represents the themes that occurred around the eclipses in April and May, and it will come back around again.

This time though, there is some sort of action or choice that you must make to get closer to what it is you want to achieve.

But there’s optimism in the air driving you forward.

Venus in Gemini aligns with Jupiter in Aries bringing in happiness and the feeling that you can handle whatever may arise.

Venus does represent romantic relationships, so there may also be a connection between the relationship you choose and the fate that you are meant for.

Remain aware today. See things from a unique perspective — which is the biggest step you can take.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, June 25, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Taurus Moon is continually active today connecting you to the deepest part of your feelings and emotions. The highly significant divine alignment of the North Node in your sign and Jupiter in Aries will highlight a massive shift in beliefs that you have held.

This is a big year for you as you are set to receive a soul upgrade that will affect many distinct aspects of your life.

It is a lot to take in but when you look not at what you lose but instead at what you gain from all of this then it makes the process easier.

Look for how your beliefs about security have evolved over time. This may be financial security, your inner sense of security, or even a romantic connection.

How security is defined has and will be is something that continually evolves for you during this period. Today brings a deeper realization of that thought and the chance to change your perspective to allow for greater abundance.

Make sure that you allow yourself to see everything in front of you and not just the parts of life that you have grown to expect.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Taurus energy always highlights your romantic relationships. Today, with the North Node in Taurus, an important theme related to your love life will surface.

The North Node aligns with Jupiter in Aries, and there is a sense that a new beginning must occur to be able to move ahead towards what is meant for you.

This may be with a new person, a new chapter in an existing relationship, or even a new perspective on love.

Use what you have previously been through in your life to be able to see where you are being guided today.

The North Node works its magic slowly, and because the eclipses will occur through Taurus and your zodiac sign, Scorpio, for the rest of the year, it is important to realize that progress will be made in steps.

Today is a turning point, it is not the outcome but a crucial step to being able to align more greatly with your purpose.

There may be a necessary release that will go along with the new beginning, trust that anything that is not aligning to your highest self right now is something that you do not really need anyway.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Neptune in Pisces unites with the Taurus Moon giving you a deliciously creative energy today. This will go far in having you reflect on that comparison of fantasy versus reality.

With Neptune being one of your ruling planets and you being the eternal optimist that you are, you can often fall into the trap of only seeing the good and missing what reality truly looks like.

In love, this can be especially detrimental. Today though offers a chance for you to shift your perspective and understand that while love will never be perfect, it can be healthy.

This will make all the difference as so much of your life is fueled by love. When you can understand that it is about you seeing both sides of a situation, it then becomes easier to navigate forward.

You also will be feeling the energy of Jupiter in Aries and North Node in Taurus which should confirm that this new shift is also part of you walking more deeply into your destiny.

