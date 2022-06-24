The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friends Ignore Them During Moon Square Saturn On Saturday, June 25, 2022

Whenever we have a transit that is 'square', we basically have double the power to back up whatever the celestial bodies created it stand for. And so, when we have such a transit as moon square Saturn, for instance, we know that we're going to get a double whammy of Saturn energy.

If you've been paying attention to these blogs, you'll know that Saturn is trouble. Saturn transits are not always as hardcore as this one, but the basic gist of Saturn's energy brings us feelings of deep sadness, loneliness, shame, guilt, and low self-esteem. In other words, it's not going to be a fun day for the zodiac signs that are most susceptible to Saturn's draining vibration.

The 'good' part is that ... well, there is no good part. What we have today is a classic case of 'misery loves company.'

You're in a bad mood, and so is everyone around you, and that means your friends, too. So, we have a bunch of people, all friends, all ignoring each other and blaming one another for not 'being there' in the way one would think a friend would be. While this doesn't seem too serious, you'd be right; but that doesn't make it any less annoying.

Today will have you reaching out to a friend, finding out they have no time for you due to the idea that they have a life and you taking it all the wrong way. That's part of Saturn's gift; not only do you get to be ignored and pushed aside by friends for reasons only they know, but you get to take it to heart and feel extra crappy because of it.

Keep this in mind, friends: we're all going through rough times. Forgive the people who can't be there for you today. Life happens. It's best to try and keep it as light as possible, especially when you recognize that there is no real tragedy going on.

Here are which three zodiac signs will have their friends ignore them during the moon square Saturn on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been ignored by friends before, so today doesn't come as new news for you, but in reality, you could really use a helping hand and you're just not getting what you need. It makes you sad, and you might even feel rejected. That feeling will be amplified as the day goes on.

Your friends all seem to be having a ton of fun without you, so why are you not there? Why were you not invited? Here's the thing: you weren't invited because they've got their own agenda, and you're not a part of it.

That doesn't mean you aren't loved or wanted in the group; in fact, you are — but today is not the day where your presence is required, and that's what makes you think you're being rejected.

You are always so confident, and the irony is that when you are not expressly invited in, that sense of confidence crumbles. Today has you feeling weepy and dejected-feeling, but you, yourself, know that you'll get past it, as you always do.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Saturn energy is a total drag for you, especially as it falls during a time when you feel excited, creative, and social. So, here you are, feeling like a true superstar, and you start to notice that nobody wants you around today. HUH?

How did that happen, you'll ask yourself. How is it that nobody wants to be with me today — are they crazy? You always manage to spare yourself intense pain due to your large ego; it's THEIR fault, never yours.

Still in all, they, who may be crazy, are still ignoring you, and no matter how you try to justify the reasons why in your mind, you still don't get it.

What you may start to feel, however, is that there's a conspiracy against you and that all of your friends have gathered together to shut you out intentionally. Well, that's just not true. Life happens, and sometimes we're not invited in, but there's no reason to create a gigantic fiction over it. Your friendships will resume, and you'll have your day in the sun once again.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You don't feel likable today, and there's a good chance that if you feel that way, you really aren't very likable at all. You turn people off with your snotty comments, and now, you're shocked to hear that nobody wants to be with you. It hurts, and you don't want to hurt. Why can't anyone in your life take a joke?

Is it that you've perhaps overstepped your bounds with certain friends, and now they are ignoring you because they don't want to be around your bad vibe? Could be, Virgo.

Or, it could also be that they have lives to live, and not everything in their life revolves around you or your schedule.

You will feel the heavy dejection-vibes that come along with moon square Saturn today, and it may very well humble you. Remember this, Virgo: you can't get away with treating people like servants and not think those 'servants' won't turn on you at some point. Respect your friends, and you'll be respected in turn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.