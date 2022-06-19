The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, June 20, 2022

As our season in Gemini comes to a close, we may start to feel a little on edge; this Gemini Sun has been revolutionary for many of us, and while that hyper kind of nervous energy can be constructive, we could really use the downtime vibe of Cancer Sun to soothe things down a bit.

Still, it's the last day of a Gemini Sun, and knowing Gemini, it won't stop until it has its say.

What adds to the drag of today is not so much a lack of energy, but too much of it, as we have the Moon entering Aries while Mercury sextile Jupiter rides shotgun.

Together, these transits give us hope and then take that hope away in minutes.

We'll do all we can to make this day creative, but there will be someone or something that insists on standing in our way. No matter what we do today, or rather, what certain zodiac signs do today, the result will be the same: None shall pass!

So, today ends up being about patience and discretion. Why discretion? Because we have to pick and choose our battles today. Not everything is worth getting into. There's frenzied energy out there, and it can suck us right up into its vortex if we allow it to, so let's NOT.

Let's be careful today in matters of communication and expectation. It's just a day. We can't expect miracles, but we can hold on, keep our cool, and get by.

Here's how things turn out for the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Monday, June 20, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's a matter of mixed connections today, for you, Taurus, as everything you expect turns into something else, something ... unwanted.

You try, you put your best efforts into making this day beautiful, yet all you get are shoddy results. You'll even turn to your romantic partner for consolation, but they won't be able to help you.

It looks like you're on your own today, and if you get caught up in that trap where all you do is overthink everything, you'll take yourself down a road that will lead to trauma.

Stop overthinking. Yes, you are dealing with the Moon in Aries, and it's giving you the impression that things are a lot worse than they are, but when you're in the moment, all you can see is the rough stuff. Expect work conflict today and a payment delay.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you happen to be a Sagittarius in love, then take this day off. You're about to engage in a battle with a loved one that will make you want to leave the planet by the time it's over.

With the Moon sextile Venus, you'll wonder if your person even loves you, and while they absolutely do love you, you won't be able to be satisfied on that subject; you only believe the lies today.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

You are so off track with your insight that you can hardly call it 'insight.' It's more like delusion; you should not be making important decisions on this day. Mercury sextile Jupiter is your only hope, and it will help you remember that all days are not like this one. Remember who are you, Sagittarius; remember that you're the star of this show, not the clean-up person. As for your lover, there's always tomorrow.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What's eating you today, Capricorn? Could it be Moon sextile Uranus, making you think you're going to get your way when all you get today is anxiety and stress? Yes, it could definitely be just that. Today isn't the worst; it's just not what you want. You had plans for today, and your heart is set on those plans coming through.

And what happens? Everyone and their uncle decide to 'drop by' and hang out, uninvited. A social aspect comes with one of today's Mercury sextile Jupiter transit, and it doesn't positively affect Capricorn.

In fact, it tramples on your privacy and your head space. You'll be craving solitude by the end of the day, and you may find that the only place you'll find it is in a hot bath with the bathroom door locked. Just go for it, Capricorn; you need your space, and nobody has the right to interfere with what you need.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.