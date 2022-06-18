The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes The Week Of June 20 - 26, 2022

Your three zodiac sign rough weekly horoscopes for June 20 - 26, 2022 are here with predictions for Leo, Capricorn, and Aquarius.

What makes this week rough isn't about a patch of rough days all set up to drive us crazy, but rather one day that will total the entire week.

In other words, a few zodiac signs will experience one grand, big, bad day, and the rest of the week will feel almost non-existent. Let's look at this week's transit lineup, as we'll probably find the culprits right there.

This week, we start out with the Moon square Mercury, known for its ability to make us speak up without thinking first.

Then we progress through Moon sextile Pluto, and the Moon in Aries. Those two transits alone could be the reasons why our week looks shoddy.

Later, it's Venus trine Pluto (hello lovers quarrels), the Moon sextile Saturn, the Moon square Pluto (seriously, Pluto, more of you?), and finally, the Moon trine Neptune.

If we put the pieces of this puzzle together, we can see a pull towards the negative, or rather the dark side of our thinking. We might find some news this week that we will either overreact to or completely take the wrong way.

We aren't listening to reason this week. While we might know that this whole bad feeling revolves around one thing and one thing only, we're still there for the full negative experience. It's as if we think we feel alive through pain, and that's just everything we want to avoid in this life.

For Leo, Capricorn, and Aquarius, here's how they are the three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes, June 20 -26, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week will have you waiting on someone else's decision about what you will do with your life. The idea that you have to wait for someone to decide what you'll be doing is quite infuriating. You prefer to be the one in control of your own destiny.

Still, this week has an authentic situation at hand. You must do what your romantic partner tells you to do, not because they are a big boss in the relationship, but because the two of you have agreed to work together.

You are partners on all plans that have to do with your future, and this week has your partner being a little behind on their chores.

You are not pleased with having to wait for them to get around to doing what's needed, and it makes you on edge and irritable. You are also being held back by their inability to decide promptly.

Your rough week revolves around waiting for your partner to decide something, and you feel they've had enough time already.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You don't like when you get like this, but holy smokes, are you going to be in a bad mood this week. It may not last the entire week, but it will certainly cover some major territory.

Once again, you're in that position where you alone are the person for the job, whatever that job is, and you alone can see the solutions and solve the problems.

While that sounds nice and diligent, what you'll notice happening is that those around you can't see what you're doing as good.

And, because there's more than one person who doesn't like your style, you'll be ousted from the major decision-making.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

You know what's right, yet no one wants your opinion. This week has you witnessing the destruction of something that could have easily been prevented if only they'd listened to you. Which they won't.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Why you, Aquarius? Because you don't flow easily with harsh Pluto influences, this week's got plenty of 'em. You feel ornery and impatient this week, it's as if you had other plans in mind, and you can't believe that none of them are going through.

Not to mention, you keep trying; you set up meetings and get-togethers, and nobody shows up without fail or they call in sick.

It's like the whole world is having fun without you, and all you want to do is have a tiny bit of fun. You keep inviting people to join you; they keep hemming, hawing, and making excuses.

It's not like you're leading them into a fiery pit; you simply want to go have dinner or walk in the park with a friend. You mean well this week, Aquarius, and you know it. You don't find fault in yourself over this. What your main problem is this week is people. They are just not friendly!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.