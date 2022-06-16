Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 17, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, June 17, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Today, the one word that describes how you feel is 'overwhelmed', as you begin behind the 8 ball before you are even out the door.

There are plenty of things you need to complete. And, even though it's hard to imagine you'll finish them all, you may find that you do amazingly better than you thought you could.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

The sky is the limit, Taurus, and you have so many things to look forward to. There's only sunshine and rainbows as far as you're concerned. The world is your oyster!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You need money, and Gemini, you're going to be so surprised by how easy it is for you to find golden opportunities. You won't be hurting financially for too long because the money you need is going to roll in soon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

A daydream or a flash of insight can bring clarity into your life when you least expect it to.

You are in between two worlds — truth and reality and it's so easy for the first time in a long time, you are no longer blind to which is what.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Many tasks and needs will be coming at you all at once. You’ll need to juggle and prioritize your time wisely.

It can be hard to keep up, but with a little careful planning, you will be able to figure your day out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Good news makes the heart glad. You may receive various messages from different people.

There can be plenty of reasons for you to view something you hear in a negative light. But, don’t do that to yourself; instead, focus on what is good.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Many tasks and needs will be coming at you all at once. You’ll need to juggle and prioritize your time wisely.

It can be hard to keep up, but with a little careful planning, you will be able to figure your day out.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You are by nature an emotional person who can sense things just as soon as you walk into a room.

Today your natural instincts are the strongest when you allow yourself to relax. So, put your worries behind you.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are in charge of your fate, Sagittarius.

When you are ready for things to change, remember it's all about your choices and decisions. Start off with what it is that you want the most.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You are so much stronger than you realize, and when you feel down and out remind yourself of your strength, resilience, and your courage. You have all of them in plentiful amounts.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are standing at a crossroads, Aquarius, and there are important choices to make. You can lead yourself to a path where you follow your dreams or take a step back and go in the other direction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Your words can be divisive when you use them in harsh ways.

You don't want to be that person who speaks without caring how you make others feel. Be intentional but also remember to be sensitive.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.