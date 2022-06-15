The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Reject Love During The Moon In Aquarius, June 16 - 18, 2022

The strangest thing about love is that sometimes, believe it or not, we don't want it. It's as though the concept of love is too much for us at times.

Love comes with all this obligation and reciprocation — the stuff is work! And if we have had an experience with love — and the drama it comes with — we want to take the day off where love is concerned.

And with the help of the Moon in Aquarius, this might be the day where many of us take a love vacation; today, we reject love. And why? It's just too much of a hassle for us.

It's not as though the Moon in Aquarius has it in store for us to reject all forms of love today; no, quite the contrary.

This transit promotes love. It doesn't promote traditional love, meaning relationships with other people aren't number one with this transit.

What IS number one in love is the love and respect of one's self. That's where Moon in Aquarius comes to town with a parade. But as far as 'being there' for someone else's love or having to deal with a romantic upset.

Nah, we're going to pass on that theatrical event today.

Today is for concentrating on 'what makes me so lovable?' Yes, that's right. We would (and should) rather spend time alone, discovering how great we are and can continue to be than spend the day with someone in a romantic situation.

Not every day requires high romance; this isn't a fairy tale, and certain zodiac signs will prefer the company of their selves to the company of lovers. If only we could normalize self-love, we need it, and it works.

Sometimes we have to declare a self-love day that doesn't concern itself with all the love we're supposed to give someone else. We reject love today because it feels best to keep it for ourselves.

When the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, it's Scorpio, Aquarius, and Pisces who reject love starting June 16 to June 18, 2022.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You reject love during Moon in Aquarius because you aren't about to lay down with dogs, and that's exactly how you feel today. You don't believe any of the people in your life are truly interested in you enough to call it 'love' and enough of that.

You're not up for wasting a second of your precious time, so you don't. Someone in your life is practically begging you to get into a relationship with them, and the only thing you see in them is trouble.

They are a time sucker, a social vampire who drains you dry every time you are in their presence; it bores you and makes you crave escape.

Rather than flee in terror, you lay down the law: "Go away. Not in the mood. Not into you. Get the picture." IT's easy for you to reject love because you know what you want, and you're not about to waste another minute on people who don't show promise.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You're so stoked to feel so alive and happy during Moon in Aquarius that the last thing you want is for someone to demand something of you that you're not prepared to get involved with. Like love. Love is great. You adore the stuff, but it has to be on your terms, and today, well, your terms aren't even mentioned.

Someone in your life wants you NOW, which makes you laugh. You will tell them that they either need to wait for you to make up your mind or walk away now.

You don't care what they choose to do as your only concern today is yourself — in all the best ways. You reject love today because you feel that the love being offered is chintzy, cheap, reckless. You want only to love yourself; that will do, and nothing else.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With the Moon in Aquarius, you'll get a surge of integrity. You are not someone who goes easily with the flow; you forge your path, and often, your path goes against the grain. You are the one to take the road less traveled and if that means you need to reject someone today, then so be it.

You reject the love of this one person because not only do you not believe it, and you aren't in the mood to slow your pace; you need this alone time to achieve what YOU want, not what someone else wants.

Today is all about you striving for excellence on your own. You are happy to engage in love when you feel the time is right, but Pisces, the time is not right, and you know it. They can call it rejection, but you'll know it as integrity; you are saving yourself from a bad situation, and you know it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.