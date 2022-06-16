The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall For The Wrong Person During Moon Sextile Mars On Friday, June 17, 2022

Moon sextile Mars brings a need to express ourselves through passionate love.

We tend to feel incomplete without a partner in our lives, and during this transit, that feeling becomes more of hunger; we need love, and if we aren't wise about bringing and attracting this love into our lives, we will end up settling for someone who is just not up to par.

And that is precisely what will occur during Moon in Aquarius sextile Mars, on June 17, 2022. We who want love and have no one in our lives will fall for the worst person we could possibly muster up.

We let desperation make decisions that lead to horrendously bad mistakes.

Because many of us fear being alone, we take in people who are not right for us. We settle for less than we deserve because we let our neuroses take over.

Moon sextile Mars stimulates our need for togetherness and partnership. We want cuddles and snuggles. We want someone to tell us we're gorgeous and that they'll never look at anyone else but us.

What we end up getting is a dud who has no brain, no imagination, and an agenda that has nothing to do with us at all. Certain zodiac signs will be falling hard for the dullest individuals the planet offers. Beware!

The three zodiac signs who fall for the wrong person during Moon sextile Mars on Friday, June 17, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Moon sextile Mars have you strolling down memory lane, remembering all the good times you've had with people you've loved in the past. You don't know where to turn when it comes to love.

Do you leap in again, or do you remain cold, keeping yourself away from falling in love so that you can stay sane?

You want love desperately, and there's someone in your life right now that could fit the bill if only they weren't so AWFUL. So, how does a person fall in love with someone they consider awful?

They look past the awfulness and find something about that person that might be worth clinging to. This is what you do and will do; you want love, so you take whatever you can get and try to reshape it as something you can tolerate. That's not love, Cancer. That's desperation. You are better than that!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You don't like having to admit that you are wrong. When it comes to being wrong at gauging whether love is in the air or not, you want to be right. You want to be able to freely say that you are in love with an awesome, special person but deep down inside, you already know that it's a lie.

You, like everyone else on the planet, want a good, solid love life.

You have everything to offer and are considered a 'catch.' The problem here is that YOU'RE NOT THE PROBLEM. They are. And you refuse to see it.

The Aquarius Moon sextile Mars may just flip that lid open and give you a peek at your own self-denial. You know the person you're involved with is not good for you, but you persist. Why, Scorpio? Treat yourself to the gift of self-respect, and don't settle for what you have right now. It's beneath you.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Honestly, when have you ever fallen for the RIGHT person? It's as if you're constantly followed by transits like Moon sextile Mars; the passion is there, but the insight is way off track. You are notorious for falling in love with the worst person imaginable.

You project qualities onto this person that are not there in real life, and you make them into your hero.

Believe me, this person is no hero. When you fall in love, you create the entire story; if the person you fall for is selfish, you make excuses for their bad behavior.

If they treat you with disrespect, you convince yourself that they're going through a hard time and that you need to work with them.

You are giving away all of your power, and you've done it way too many times for this to NOT be considered a dangerous Sagittarius pattern. On June 17, you'll do it all over again during Moon sextile Mars. New person, same mistakes.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.