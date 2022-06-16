The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, June 17, 2022

Three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Under the Aquarian Moon today, you will feel inspired. You can handle when life takes an unexpected turn, and see how the new journey is for the better.

Throughout the day, the Moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, Uranus in Taurus, and Mars in Aries. The energy boosts your confidence and desire for the truth.

This is a wave that first began around the Sagittarius Super Full Moon earlier in the week and will continue through the weekend.

Truth is something that can never be debated, and before you can determine where it is you want or even need to go, it must first be acknowledged.

When you are operating from a place of fear or wound, the truth can become distorted to enable you to stay where you are, keeping things as easy as possible in your eyes anyway.

Yet, when you take on that healing mountain, and you begin to traverse its wilds, you start to see things as they are and not as you would have them be. This opens you up to a truth that opens you up to life.

It comes with its own challenges, as when this happens, you are now having to make choices and act.

So much of the current astrology is challenging you to see the truth in all things, including yourself, so that you can start making different decisions.

Anything not built on a foundation of truth eventually crumbles. Some things may be right now, but what is not is also what is meant to last forever.

Jupiter in Aries and the Aquarian Moon bring hope and optimism, while the Moon’s alliance with Mars in Aries infuses courage and action into your day.

While Uranus in Taurus is all about the unexpected, today, it may make you headstrong.

This is the universe making sure you are fighting for what really matters; the truth.

Here's how the energy affects Aquarius, Aries, and Taurus, and why they are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, June 17, 2022.

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As the Moon churns up your emotional seas. Today, it offers a chance to reconnect to your heart. It is time to let down any remaining walls and embrace the full spectrum of your emotions. Instead of seeing your depth of feeling as something that only ever causes pain, sees it as one of your greatest attributes.

This is what governs your internal compass. As much as you can be independent and free, your heart guides you to show up for others in the way you do.

Today has the potential to be a big day for you, Aquarius.

The Moon will put you squarely into the truth of your feelings, while Jupiter and Mars in Aries will be helping you see the upside of operating from this scary and empathic space. Uranus in Taurus may bring up some frustrations, especially in situations where it feels like you cannot fully embody this energy.

Make sure you use this to see if you are fighting for something you will never win at or if you just need to change your tactic. This is great energy for bringing about greater intimacy in your relationship and finally making sure that your decisions truly represent the life you want to create.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Change is on your doorstep even if you are not sure you want to open it just yet. Both Jupiter and Mars in your sign help bring to light what you have tried to maintain darkness around. Just because you ignore it or avoid acting does not mean it will disappear.

Today’s energy allows for a unique perspective. The Aquarian Moon will help you detach from doubt and worry, which will enable you to let Mars in Aries guide you towards your truth. When you step into this space of seeing things as they are and not as you wish them to be, all the answers will be present.

Instead, this is a time to just sit with what you know is a definite yes and those things that are not.

Part of stepping into your truth is recognizing that it does not mean a clear path will emerge, nor will it represent knowing what to expect even once it does.

Truth requires faith. It asks you to trust it despite not having any reasons or validation that following it will help things improve or even unfold as they are meant to. Just because you cannot see the path ahead does not mean it is not one you should not follow.

Let yourself step into the light that only the truth can hold and focus on the next step, trusting that it will always appear when it is time.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus has and will continue to shake the foundations of your life, helping you create one more aligned with who you are. A big part of this is being able to discern your authentic path and what is not. This is where today’s Aquarian Moon comes in hand.

The connection between the great disrupter, Uranus, and the Aquarius Moon will put you squarely into the truth of your feelings concerning your life and all the recent and impending changes that are taking place. Listen to this inner voice.

The more you listen to your true feelings, the more at peace you will feel with what occurs around you.

If you do not, then peace will still feel elusive no matter how things change. This is an opportunity for you to see clearly what you want from your life and even who you truly are.

Do not be afraid if you want to rear up against those that have kept you believing differently today, something to get somewhere new. You need to create waves. Whatever occurs, just keep trusting that as long as you are true to yourself, things will always work out exactly as they are meant to.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.