If ever there were a day that could be dedicated solely to overthinking, it would be this day, June 17, 2022.

We have Moon square Uranus on this day, and the idea of obsessive thought and compulsive behavior comes with it. And, as we all know, if there is one topic that we can all agree on for the idea of overthinking and obsession, it's love and romance, of course.

This is the day we go over and over the details of a recent breakup; it might even be the day we mourn an OLD breakup, one that we should have been way over by now.

And yet, silly humans that we are, we always find a place in our hearts for painful memories and their domination of our lives.

Today has some particular quirks, as well. While we're obsessing, we're also wondering whether or not our ex is obsessing over us. Hey, it's only fair! Wondering what is on the mind of the person who is no longer in our lives and looks to be forever out of it is a strange thing to obsess over.

And here's the thing: if we press the subject, we may end up breaking the obsession and reaching out to that person to see if they are, indeed, thinking of us. It seems that thanks to Moon square Uranus, obsession turns into fact-seeking. Today we will find out if our exes are thinking about us or not.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Is Thinking Of Them During The Moon Square Uranus On Friday, June 17, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your ex is thinking about you, and you know it. They never stop thinking about you, which is one of the reasons you are NOT in their lives anymore. What used to pass as 'interest' in you turned into stalking and controlling you, and that's just the meaning of 'uncool' where you're concerned, Taurus.

Oh, you do love a good, fun, exciting love affair, and you don't mind a little craziness either, but you call the line at being controlled.

This ex of yours, yeah, they are thinking about you today and missing the old days when they used to decide what you'll be doing throughout the day.

Ugh, how did you ever say yes to this person in the first place? Forgive yourself for your lack of insight. It happens to the best of us. However, if you are wondering whether you're on this person's mind during Moon square Uranus, know this: they've never stopped. (Run. Fast!)

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You never felt quite right about how your last breakup went down, but it's too late now to worry. That doesn't stop you from wondering, however, if your ex is still thinking of you, and if so, what's on their mind?

You'd like to tell yourself that they are secretly pining for you and that it's only a matter of days before they come crawling back to you, but why would they crawl to you when you were the one who left them?

It's you who is thinking of your ex, and while you may find out that you're on their minds as well, you may discover what Moon square Uranus has put in your path: they don't want you back, Libra.

That's right. The person you threw out thinks of you, and the goal in their life right now is to avoid you. Thinking of you? Yes. Wanting to stay away from you? Definitely.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You'd be surprised at how many exes of yours obsess over you and memories of their time with you. You never assume anything; you only figure that no one thinks of you and that you made no worthy impression on anyone.

While you know yourself to be special and awesome, you figure that if someone broke up with you, it meant that they found someone more interesting than you, and so why on earth would they think of you?

During Moon square Uranus, many unexpected things occur, and one of those things has to do with a particular ex of yours reaching out to you for conversation, that's all. No reunion, no "let's see if we can be friends again" — just a call or text from an ex.

You will find out during this transit that there's someone who never stopped thinking of you; they want nothing more than to 'think.'

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.