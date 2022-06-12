The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, June 13, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 13, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Monday.

On Monday, the Sun remains in Gemini, and the Sun season is growing stronger as the planets enter the sign of the Twins.

Mercury enters its home sign on Monday.

Mercury in Gemini is chatty, conversational, and curious.

We want new things, and we want to discuss our options. With the Moon in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, we find adventure and we learn from our experiences.

How will Mercury entering Gemini and the Moon in Sagittarius affect your zodiac sign's horoscopes on Monday?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, June 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to socialize, Aries. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication. You have the gift of gab and your excellent communication skills shine.

This is a great day for meeting up with a friend to catch up. Have a project due this week? Writing and planning are easier to do on a day like this.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Are you negotiating a deal or planning to sign a contract, this is a fortunate time for you. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money.

This is a great day to try and create a new stream of income, perhaps online. If you're thinking about starting a home-based business, use today to do your research and write down your ideas for upcoming plans.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get to know yourself, Gemini, and you can do that by starting to journal. Mercury enters your solar house of personal identity.

The day is perfect for you to evaluate your future goals and dreams. This is the perfect time to fine-tune personal goals and how you plan to reach them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Gossip can be a problem, Cancer, and you may realize who it is that's starting the rumors. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies.

Try not to allow yourself to become pulled into conversations that do not add value to your life. It can be tempting to throw in your two cents or to voice your own opinions when everyone else is doing it. But hold back your thoughts as negative opinions can backfire later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Try talking over the phone or using video chat, Leo. It's better to socialize where you can make real, human connections.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships, and you are the popular one who attracts lots of opportunities to you. There can be so many options to go out and have a good time. Be selective and choose what makes you the happiest.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You may have a promotion opportunity come your way, or if you're on the hunt for a new job, a new assignment can be offered to you. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of career and social status.

Do your best work this week. You are laying the foundation of your professional future, and people recognize when you put in your best effort and try to go the extra mile.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Planning to take a course, this summer, this is the perfect time to learn something new. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of higher learning.

Do some research on astrology or subjects that you enjoy. If you're thinking about completing a college degree that you had to stop during the pandemic, now can be a good time to reapply and pick back up where you left off.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Prepare important documents, Scorpio, especially matters related to wills or your estate.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of shared resources. It's a good day for estate planning, putting together a will, or assigning a health care surrogate for when one is needed.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Situations revolving around marriage, divorce, or prenuptial agreements can come up this week. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitment.

If you're planning to get married, it's a good idea to secure your financial future by protecting certain things you've built on your own. Bring up your desire to explore what this may look like for you as a couple and think about where you will need to start.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Start a log of how you spend your time so you can make adjustments where necessary. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of daily duties and responsibilities.

You have a lot on your plate that needs to be completed. Today is perfect for to-do lists, setting up a schedule, and remaining hyper-diligent so that the day's tasks are completed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Make a plan to do one thing that you truly enjoy, Aquarius, this is the time to schedule a fun event.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of creativity and passion bringing you the best energy for a road trip, short-term travel, or going somewhere fun and fast-paced.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Are you hoping to buy a new home or find a different place to live? This can be a fortunate time for locating the perfect place. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home and the family. Check out open houses or go apartment hunting.

Drive around your area to see what may be open that isn't advertised online by private owners. You never know. You may get lucky and discover a great find!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.