Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 7, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

The Quarter Moon arrives today, and it invites us to ask ourselves important questions.

This is the perfect time for a tarot card reading to take what you feel a bit deeper.

Our minds are alive and awakened to what the future holds.

The day's numerology is a 1, the Leader, and what a great number for us to have on Tuesday.

Leadership is what we need to tap into when making choices for ourselves. What do you want to explore in life?

You don't have to wait for things to happen, you can be the initiator of your best life whenever you choose.

What does your one card tarot reading have in store for your zodiac sign?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, June 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You are one tough cookie, Aries, and when you finally muster up enough nerve to go after what you want, there is no stopping you. Today, you'll want to roll up your sleeves to get all the work you can complete by the end of the day. You'll have a lot accomplished in no time at all.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You can be stubborn, so when you have decided that you will not budge with an opinion or take no for an answer you don't mind digging in your heels and waiting around for as long as it takes. You may get too comfortable though with holding back your agreement, Taurus. So, be sure to be certain that your position is the same after some time has passed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are flexible and open to new thoughts and ideas. But sometimes this can be a lot for you to handle because there's so much coming at you all at once. Today, hang in there, Gemini. You may feel the weight of the world on your shoulders — and it will keep you busy. But, not to worry. This won't be anything you cannot handle.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You have this beautiful knack for connecting with the universe. There's something inside of you that inherently senses what is happening before it even manifests. Right now, you may be picking up vibes that prompt you to share your wisdom with others in a big way. Don't be afraid to demonstrate this sensitive and psychic side of you. It's there for a reason. So, be open about it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You are a protective soul, Leo, so when you sense someone has been done wrong you don't really want to stand by and just observe. You may feel the need to be vocal about some injustice taking place in your community. You can make phone calls, write letters and see how to be more involved to have your voice heard — and also to promote change.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You have been overthinking lately about the best way to solve a particular problem. You may not know the answer just yet, but your thoughts are not for nothing. Every time you think of a new angle, you grow closer to a final solution.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death

Handle closure gracefully, Libra. It's hard on everyone when it's time to end things. You may never truly know why you were unable to reach a solution together as a team. But it's OK to agree to disagree. It's part of the process that you go through when a better situation is coming to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

This week is full of success for you. So, of course, you're ready to slay and win all week long. The only warning that The Fool tarot card has for you at this moment is to be mindful of the advice you receive from others. Even if you feel like you have no time to stop and listen, you do. And, listening may actually save you time in the long run.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are feisty, and everyone knows you have a strong personality. So, today, when you decide to take on a challenge it's not for no reason at all. You want others to know where you stand. And a part of you may feel like you're also doing people a favor by calling out what isn't right loud enough to stop a problem before it gets worse.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

You have been betrayed in the past, so betrayal has taught you to pull back your trust until it's earned. No one gets to have your full loyalty or trust without you getting to know them first. In fact, if a person keeps telling you to trust them, you're going to do the exact opposite this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life can be all rainbows and sunshine for you, Aquarius. You have so many things that you are optimistic about and ought to be for good reason. There's nothing you cannot accomplish. Your energy is boosted and you're ready to make headway early this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You are at a crossroads in love, Pisces. You can stay with someone who you love but aren't getting along with or you can be single and wait to see if there's someone else out there who can. It's better, to be honest that you feel this way than pretend you don't. Truth can make you strong enough to choose change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.