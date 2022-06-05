The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Quit Waiting For Love During Moon In Virgo, June 6 - 8, 2022

If there's anything that can be associated with Moon in Virgo, it's practicality. Virgo transits are the ones that keep us thinking logically.

We want to make sense of our lives during them. We want to know what goes where and how long it will take.

In other words, we want practical answers to what we believe are decent, honest questions.

And June 6 - 8, 2022, during Moon in Virgo, our main question will be about love and whether or not it is worth waiting for.

In many cases, the answer will be no. This isn't due to a lack of patience or an inability to simply wait it out; no, this conclusion comes from experience.

Waiting for love has a short shelf life; we can't wait forever, and sooner or later, we start to get the hint that maybe, just maybe, we need to move on. If you're waiting for love to happen, it might be time to give it a rest, at least for a while.

The benefit of the Moon in Virgo's influence on our love lives is that it clarifies everything.

There are no shady areas, meaning we get the point: if it doesn't make sense, why are we doing it?

And so, we will come to understand that it's time to call it quits in terms of waiting for love. There's just so much a person can take. Moon in Virgo makes sense of that decision.

For all sorts of reasons, three zodiac signs quit waiting for love during the Moon in Virgo, June 6 - 8, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Strictly speaking, this is about friendship. You have put yourself out for friends so many times, and your biggest crime is believing they would do the same for you. You've learned the hard way that just because you love someone doesn't mean they will love you back or even treat you with the decency you expect from a friend.

Your butt gets kicked: you expect, and when those expectations don't come through, you see the real person, and you feel the real disappointment.

As of June 6, you will make up your mind; if your friend isn't as into the friendship as you are, then point taken.

You are no longer waiting around for them to show you the pity of their attention. You're not waiting any longer. Let them do whatever they wish, as long as you're not involved. That's how you feel today.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel like you've given everyone in your life a chance to redeem themselves in terms of how they've treated you in the past. What starts off as forgiveness and a kind heart soon turns into you knowing the truth of the situation now.

During Moon in Virgo, you will halt your ever-flowing love machine and simply stop giving it away so freely.

You have waited and waited for certain people in your life to show you an ounce of the love you're poured all over them, and a little too much time has passed.

You recognize that if you wait any longer for this miraculous change to occur, you'll be 95 years old. It's over. The wait is over, and how does this happen? You get sick of waiting for people to love you and show you the respect you believe you deserve. Buh-bye.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Experience has taught you that if you have to wait too long for a person to show love to you, that person is not moving quickly enough. You love life; you don't want to waste more time, as you've wasted plenty already. You love someone who is simply asleep at the wheel, so to speak.

With the Moon in Virgo, you'll clearly see that it's time to move along.

You have a 'click' moment, where suddenly, everything looks different to you when it comes to this person and your feeling about them. You give just so much, and then you snap back.

You won't be taken advantage of again. Time is precious to you, and so is your freedom, and with that in mind, you have no more patience left to give away both. You make a move to rid yourself of this burden. You quit waiting for love to make an appearance. Their loss.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.