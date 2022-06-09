The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, June 10, 2022

For Friday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 10, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Aries

Aries, lies rarely help a situation, but someone may think telling you one little white fib will not hurt. The loss of trust can cause you to doubt your relationship. And, it can take time for you to regain the closeness that gets lost.

Taurus

Taurus, lovers come and go but friendship is forever. You may keep in touch with an ex after a breakup to avoid the pain of losing both a lover and a friend. There is a new way of interacting with one another that's bittersweet, and still sad. You have to grow into this new relationship and adjust to your new role in their life.

Gemini

Gemini, work can only keep your mind occupied for so long. Then, you have to think about your relationship problems and this can have you living in the past. You may not see this as hindering your future, but if you're always remembering what used to be, it can be tough to move toward what you can have in the future.

Cancer

Cancer, your love life can bloom, but you will also need to believe that there is someone out there just for you. It can be hard to be single at certain moments. But this void will be filled by the person who is perfect for you, and no one else will do. It's worth holding out for.

Leo

Leo, what you said you'd never do, you may turn around and do it. You may have put a few things on the line and decided that you cannot go there. But a part of you is open to renegotiation. Give yourself time to figure out what you want.

Virgo

Virgo, you have been striving so hard to be a good partner, but there are problems and you can no longer deny them. You may struggle to remain with your mate through this all. But, you can also see how much they care for you with their actions.

Libra

Libra, you learn to observe a person's actions more than just listen to their words. You have a wonderful opportunity coming your way. Turn your attention toward your social circle for clarity. You will have friends from all walks of life invite you to parties and see if you want to practice and sharpen your singing talents. This can be a golden opportunity and not one you ought to miss.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your love life blossoms when you treat it right. Everything is starting to make sense and your interaction falls into place. You are in. a great position and even if the economy fails, you'll bounce back. This can give you optimism in all walks of life, especially more confidence in love because you feel like you can be an equal partner.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you may view all that you do as being too much for one person to handle. It's time to pull back and let them learn their own way. You may not like to see others get hurt when they could have prevented a thing from happening. But, their hurt can teach them what to do and what not to do.

Capricorn

Capricorn, a house becomes a home by the people who live in it.

You are so ready for your own space, but you can't have a home without love, and so focus on what you plan to put into your house and also who you want to be.

Aquarius

Aquarius, communication is most important. It's better to do things in person or on the phone because today texting what do it for you or your significant other. You want more from life, and you will get it.

Pisces

Pisces, money is not the root of all evil, but how a person uses it can be. Try not to argue about unexpected bills or things that you need to pay more to. The season is busy, and life can easily spiral out of control when you're not ready. So give yourself some grace, and watch how self-love improves your relationship with others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.