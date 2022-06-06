The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, June 7, 2022

For Tuesday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 7, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, June 07, 2022.

Aries

Aries, you bend the rules a little bit for love. There are times when your standards get in the way of what you want to feel. And today, you may decide that no rules need to exist in your relationship.

Taurus

Taurus, sometimes you try to hard to please the person you love. You are learning to let things be as they are so you can understand where the relationship truly stands.

Gemini

Gemini, when you fall in love, you are 100 percent wholly committed. You are finding that love doesn't have to have requirements, only a willingness to remain transparent and kind.

Cancer

Cancer, you need someone to listen to you and to hear what you are saying beyond the words. You may find that in a person you desire to know. Be open to taking a risk when the moment comes.

Leo

Leo, there's a need for quality time, and your loyalty to the person who gives you their attention undivided is deep and strong. You are there for someone and they reciprocate. It's like a dream come true.

Virgo

Virgo, you need respect, and you deserve to be loved for who you are, not what others expect you to be. Relationships, where you treat each other as equals, is hard to find, but you have what you desired and looked for. it's here.

Libra

Libra, it's time to let go of the past. You've learned from the experiences you had, and now you are ready to enjoy the benefits of wisdom. This brings a beautiful change to your relationship.

Scorpio

Scorpio, your friends are there for you in ways you have never anticipated, and this can lead to love. After a breakup, their love and support are all you need to begin the process of healing. Their presence in your life can make missing the one you loved a little less painful.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you have built trust and now you get to reap the benefit of security in your relationship. Your drive and desire for openness, honesty, and transparency sets the tone for the future, and it's so easy to love you because of this trait you express so easily.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you dream of a love that is lasting and where you can let all your guards down. Dreams do come true, so don't give up on them. It can feel like it's taking longer than you hoped for, but it will be so worth it.

Aquarius

Aquarius, someone may confess to you a secret about themselves, and this brings you closer and helps you understand them better. You aren't afraid of another person's dark side, as long as they are willing to let you know it's there without trying to hide or deny it exists.

Pisces

Pisces, your love life blossoms into a wonderful relationship full of promise and hope. You are so ready for love right now. Your heart is open, and you are ready to share your soul with the right person when they come along.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.