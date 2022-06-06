The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 7, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Tuesday. The Moon spends the day in Virgo and becomes the First Quarter Moon.

There's always a point in life where you need to make a change, and when the Moon hits a Quarter Moon phase, that's the best time to step into your life in an entirely new way.

You don't have to wait for the full moon to arrive.

The First Quarter Moon phase is about decision-making, and it's a critical moment where you wonder if you're on the right path, what needs to be fixed, and how to restore wholeness.

What does this mean for your zodiac sign, per astrology? Read on to find out more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, June 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You need movement, Aries, and sitting stagnant in one place is never good for you.

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, and this brings attention to your sector of health and fitness. It's the perfect time to make new decisions and healthy choices that bring you closer to your goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Dreams come true for you, Taurus, especially when you do the work necessary to manifest your desires. The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, and this brings attention to your sector of creativity and imagination.

With eclipse season affecting your sign all year, you are awakened to the possibilities of all you can be and realize. This is the day to set new intentions and to decide what direction you want your life to take.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your love of family is so real, Gemini, that you cannot help but show it in everything you do. The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, and this brings attention to your sector of home, and this is the time to invest your energy in your relationships.

From doing little things that make your home life feel safe and secure to spending a bit more quality time with others. Your desire is to show love and to be there for the people you care about the most.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you have something of value to say, it's hard to hide the way you're feeling. You wear your heart on your sleeve, Cancer. Even your face has trouble hiding that something is going on behind your eyes.

The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, and this brings attention to your sector of communication. Set time for important conversations. Don't be afraid to bring up what you know needs to be heard.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to set a shopping budget that you can live with, Leo. The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, and this brings attention to your sector of money. You love the finer things in life, and no one rocks fashion better than you do.

With summer here, it's the perfect time to clear away all the clothing in your closet that you know you'll never wear, and start shopping for things to replace them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Know yourself, Virgo, and when you finally get to a place where you feel like you are comfortable in your own skin, make yourself a priority. The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, and this brings attention to your sector of personal identity, and you know you're always there for everyone else.

And this has taken a toll on you in so many ways. it's time to do things that bring back some life into your day and help you to recoup some time you've lost. Maybe schedule a nap or hire a sitter for the kiddos. Ask a friend to help or maybe see if your dear hubby minds if you hire a cleaning service just for this month to give you a much-needed break.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Don't allow others to ruin your day, Libra. The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, and this brings attention to your sector of hidden enemies. And sometimes people do not understand all that you do each day.

They may think it's so easy because of how you do things without complaining. So, take their negative feedback with a grain of salt and give it no credit. If anyone walks a mile in your shoes, they would be surprised by how much energy your work takes.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Trust a small group of people, Scorpio, and keep your social circle tight. The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, and this brings attention to your sector of friends.

There are so many reasons to be selective with who you call friends. The word friend is an important title to give to a person you barely know or who does not do life with you in some way. When you are thinking of the people who matter most, consider their involvement in your day-to-day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Set a goal, Sagittarius, and if this means you find a new job or decide you want to look for one, start hunting. The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, and this brings attention to your sector of career and social status.

There are times when you love what you do and other moments when you wonder how to get into a new line of work. This is the week where you can fine-tune what you truly want to do with your life. It's never too late for change.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What makes your mind tick, Capricorn? Give yourself permission to binge-watch shows you love and to read books, even if it's audio. The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, and this brings attention to your sector of higher learning.

Do you love a good mind-bending mystery or maybe a documentary that keeps you thinking about it all day? This is the week to indulge yourself in the most mentally stimulating topics that keep you on your toes and mentally sharp.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Are you searching for something, Aquarius? The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, and this brings attention to your sector of shared resources.

Ask for what you need, Aquarius. Don't worry about how it will come to you. Your first step is to learn to trust that the universe will bring what you need your way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Do you want to be in a relationship right now, or are you hoping to have some space from everyone so you can think? The Quarter Moon takes place in Virgo, and this brings attention to your sector of commitment.

You love to be in a relationship, but there's also that part of you that adores your space and ability to explore. You don't have to sacrifice one for the other, Pisces, you can have both ... but, you will need to decide that you'll take it when the opportunity comes your way. And, it's coming, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.