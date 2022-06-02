The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, June 3, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 3, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, June 03, 2022.

Aries

Be bold in love, Aries. The most beautiful thing you can do when you care for someone is to let them know. Don't be afraid to share how you feel in your heart. They can already feel it anyway.

Taurus

Confidence goes a long way, Taurus. Once you get comfortable, there's something that happens so naturally in your love life. Guards fall, and you get to feel like you're a part of something bigger than yourself.

Gemini

Words carry a lot of weight for you right now. You don't want empty promises when it comes to your love life. You are ready to hear someone say that they want you as much as you want them. It's time for commitment, and you're ready.

Cancer

You invest in the people you love. You want what is best for others because you're a believer in the power of love and intention. You are brave and full of courage, and this is what makes you unafraid to put your money on the line for the person you care about the most.

Leo

You are ready to dive into something that brings you joy and fulfillment. As a single person, you sense that this is your time, and you're ready to go all the way for love, especially as you're learning to do things for yourself — and also for others — but as a bonus.

Virgo

You know what you want when you want it. In the past, you may have felt hesitant about speaking so clearly about your desires for closeness. But, the time has taught you to not sit on the truth and hope that it will come to light. You're willing to give it a nudge if necessary.

Libra

Friendship is a wonderful foundation to become lovers. You need someone you can truly trust with all your heart. You know that deep down inside that the only way love can last is if you have pure acceptance. And, this is the type of love you want to receive because it's what you also offer back in return.

Scorpio

You put someone on a pedestal, Scorpio. Even if they come crashing down to where you feel like they aren't who you thought they were, you'll love that person anyway. You are loyal to a fault at times, and you don't let go just because things aren't perfect.

Sagittarius

Sometimes being single is heavenly to you. There's no one to tell you what to do, and you get to be whatever you want to be. Your desire for freedom becomes a pure obsession today. You safeguard your personal space and enjoy every moment of it.

Capricorn

Take a step back, Capricorn to evaluate the entire situation. There are lots of things at stake where your protective nature can come out strongly. You may be seeking how to safeguard your own interests, and your energy is stronger than you realize.

Aquarius

View things from another person's point of view. It's time to walk a mile in the other's person's shoes. Love will give you a desire to perceive their perspective and not only consider your own side and desires.

Pisces

You long for things to be predictable and in order today. Crazy love can be exhausting, and you may not desire the whirlwind of new as much as you once did. There's something so alluring to you when it's familiar. Mature love is what you seek, and you may find what you're looking for this month.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.