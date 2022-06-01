Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 2, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Thursday, June 2, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You pull yourself through, Aries. This week has been off to a rocky start and yet here you somehow making it like a champ. You're doing things as they ought to be. Even if you drop the ball, you figure out how to make the most of a tough situation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuition is alive and active, Taurus. When the hair stands up on your arms and the back of your neck that's a sign to listen. Don't allow your stubborn side to think you have it all figured out. Sometimes, you don't, and the universe taps you on the shoulder to let you know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Lean into your feminine energy. There's something special about love, nurture, and kindness. Today be gentle with others. You don't have to push matters or try to get your own way. Let things happen as they are meant to be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You encourage honest dialogue and truthfulness in everything you do. When you are comfortable hearing people share from their hearts, it speaks volumes about the type of friend you are. You are a trust builder and a person people can depend on without fear.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Your mind may conflict with what your heart wants, and so logic is needed. Certain things may not make sense to you right now. But, that does not mean you have to pretend that they do. You may rock the boat, but it's better than drowning in regret later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Every rule has a loophole. Today, there are no absolutes that you cannot find a reason to dispute. You may appear to be slightly more argumentative to those who want to keep the status quo. But if it doesn't make sense to you, you may try to buck the system.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Turning the other cheek does not mean you need to pretend you don't see a problem. You can choose to continue on your path without stopping to address the matter. It may seem necessary to let someone else learn from their own mistakes rather than become the scapegoat.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Your prayers, hopes, and dreams are all being heard by the powers above. Even when it seems as though nothing is happening now, there's so much going on that you cannot see. Miracles reveal themselves at the right time, and that's usually when you are truly ready.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You have strong feelings about a matter. You may even feel like you're on edge with how much you are focused on a particular situation. Put your mind at ease, Sagittarius. Something a person says may not really matter tomorrow. So don't give too much of your today to thinking about it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are ready to take initiative and start an important project. Your sight is set and you are clear on what you want to accomplish. There's really nothing that can stop you from succeeding. All you need to do now is take that first step and move forward.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

When it comes to helping improve something of value, you come through for everyone. You have lots of experience that can be put to good use. Because you are prepared from all that personal work you've done, things just fall into place for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

A white lie is still a lie, Pisces. Someone may try to present to you what they think you want, but the truth is what you need. Ask for it.

