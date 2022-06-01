The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, June 2, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 2, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, June 02, 2022.

Aries

Words can be spoken too soon, and it's hard to pull them back when you have said what you were thinking. There's a lot of grief to process through today.

You're not perfect, Aries. But when you try to love someone and feel like you've lost them, you gain an understanding about how much they mean in your life.

Taurus

You invest in yourself, Taurus. When you start to put all of your entire being into a relationship it's natural to want something back in return whether it be acknowledgment, love, or quality time together.

But relationships don't always work out the way we hope. Your job is to let go of the energy that no longer serves you and find something else to focus on that reminds you of your love.

Gemini

Pride is an interesting thing, Gemini. It's good to be proud of yourself and to feel strongly about what you believe in.

However, if you let pride blind you to your flaws and it isolates your mate from you, it may be wise to listen to the world around you asking you to be more compassionate.

Cancer

Try not to allow yourself to become jealous, Cancer. Jealousy can be a sign that you're not feeling as secure in a relationship as you once thought.

You may be at a place where your uncertainty is asking you to take a moment to understand where you are emotionally at this time. If necessary, there's nothing wrong with asking for a little bit of space to help you process your emotions.

Leo

No one likes to admit failure, Leo. Really there is no failure when you're in love. There are only opportunities to learn how to care for each other again in a way that is healthy and meaningful.

You may find that you learn about your mate better this way and it helps to develop your love bond.

Virgo

There's beauty in relationships filled with trust and hope. You have to give of yourself openly without worry at times.

You may find that you are unsure when you open your heart in a way that someone could hurt you. But, that's what your inner voice is for.

Libra

Let your eyes see the light in the other person's soul. In moments when your significant other's mood is grim or even darker than usual, it's you who acts as a mirror to reflect the goodness of their soul back to them.

In fact, this can be so healing for you both to see how much you are able to influence one another and bring the other back to centeredness.

Scorpio

Laughter is the best medicine when love feels like it needs to grow one more time.

Find fun ways to brighten your partner's life. Bring flowers. Listen to music together. Cook for each other or go for a long stroll to talk and hold hands.

Sagittarius

When you invest your energy into fear, you get more of it back in return. Hit the reset button, Sagittarius.

Things are working themselves out in ways you cannot always understand. But no matter what happens, you always land on your feet.

Capricorn

Be thankful for the people in your life, even the ones you may not particularly care for.

You will find that a spirit of gratitude can help you to approach each human in their own light. This can be the difference between being in harmony with one another or arguing over little things for days.

Aquarius

A relationship gets reborn many times over. Each time you fall out of love with the person you thought was your soulmate, you gain a chance to begin all over again.

This can bring a wonderful element of surprise to your loving relationship.

Pisces

You attract people like yourself to you, Pisces. Today's relationships are mirror reflections of the you that you used to be.

You're changing and so is everything around you. So, when you see yourself in another person, remember that is actually who you were. It's good to see how much you have flourished and how different your life is now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.