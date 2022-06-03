The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Saturday, June 4, 2022

It's June 4th already? Wasn't it just January? Oh well, that's life, I guess ... fast, fast, fast.

And that's what today is about as well, except instead of fast-fast-fast it's going to be slow-slow-slow, and certain zodiac signs are not going to like the pace at all.

We're looking at a new retrograde starting today, one that will overstay its visit until October 23, 2022, and its name is Saturn retrograde — and it means business.

What can we expect during this time?

Which zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on June 4, 2022 as a result?

We can expect karma to do its work, and though it has a few months to mull this over, it won't. It's going to get right to the point.

Karma is here and it's about to swoop down like an avenging angel (well, not really) and bring about the justice — of the punishment — that many of us know we have coming.

Now that's a lot to take in. Some folks don't believe in karma, and that's OK; karma believes in you. And Saturn is ready for it, in terms of obstructions, delays, bad timing, misery, debt repayment...oh yes, this one's going to be a real laugh riot, folks.

Starting today, the gates open up. Saturn retrograde in Aquarius rules this day. And while we are also working with the energy of Moon trine Mars, Moon square Venus, Sun sextile Moon, and Moon square Uranus, we'll all make a special place in our hearts for the worry and nervousness that comes with Day One of Saturn Retrograde. Yikes!

If you're one of the three zodiac signs on the list this Saturday, you're going to have rough horoscopes on June 4, 2022.

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Looks like you're not going to get away with that move after all, and only you know what 'that move' is. You had planned to do something on the sly; it wasn't going to be any big deal, but you thought that you could get away with doing this one thing, on your own, in private, and have no one ever find out about it.

It's not anything illegal or terrible, but it is something that means a lot to you but twists you in knots over the idea of doing it.

Well, Saturn retrograde in Aquarius is here for you on day one, and it's going to show itself by preventing you from making any false moves today or in the future.

It's like a cosmic warning is coming your way, and it will prevent anyone from getting hurt by your unnecessary actions. Karma is coming to you before you get a chance to warrant it. Today.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes this day rough for you is something you actually welcome into your life, and that is major self-reflection and discovery. You've known for a while that you need change. Whether it's your appearance, your health or just your attitude towards certain things in your life, you've been feeling stagnant and open to advice.

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius makes it so hard for you to stay stuck that you might end up laughing at how powerful this transit is.

You want to return to your old ways, just to feel safe and comfortable, but Saturn retrograde lets you know there's no going back. So here you are, and it's June 4, and you need to get off your tush and start living your life. Ready or not, here it comes. Start living!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

And then it hits you: "Oh my goodness, I have to change my life." And you'd be right, Pisces. You've let a lot of things turn to dust and if you look around, right now, you'll probably notice exactly what you've done.

You're in the process of letting your own romantic relationship become something that's alive only on the back burner, meaning, you have neglected your mate and it's starting to show.

This one's on you, Pisces. You are the one who is slacking when it comes to showing up for your partner, and if you think you get to keep this up, guess what? That partner of yours?

They're going to get mighty tired of you ignoring them, and they will shut down, and maybe even ... leave. So, you have to step up your game. You have to participate in your own romance as well as your own life. One life to live, Pisces — get on it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.