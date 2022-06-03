The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Saturday, June 4, 2022

If you are a select group of people who will find luck in love on this day, June 4, then let me congratulate you personally; well done, good job! Why the congrats? Because today is a tough day to find good luck, and if you can get it, then good on you, signs. Good on you.

Now that Mercury retrograde ended on June 3, we're looking at Day One of Saturn retrograde. Saturn retrograde is nothing like Mercury retrograde, but this planet is what astrologers call 'malefic.' What does that mean? It means we can all look forward to something screwing up.

Alas, there will be those who rise to the top, and because of stamina and belief, these lovers will know no pain today. Luck in love comes to the strong-willed.

You have to want that love real bad and be ready to fight for it, no matter what. Your luck in love is just another phrase that means 'dedication.'

If you are already dedicated to your partner, or even to the idea of true love, then you will find that today.

Moon square Venus gives you an assist today, putting you in the right frame of mind for staying the course of love and romance. This day is not for the weak of heart.

Luck is not something that falls from the heavens today, no. Luck comes to the person who decides that luck is their playing field; Success comes to the signs who accept nothing less. Good luck today, folks. May the odds be ever in your favor.

For Saturday, the three zodiac signs who experience the luckiest horoscope when it comes to love on June 4, 2022 ...

are Leo, Virgo, and Libra.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Never one to back out of a commitment, you'll be drawn in today to fulfill your end of the bargain, meaning your love life needs you. Because you are conscientious, you will do what's required of you.

It may not be totally lovey-dovey, but it will be something that you need to show up for because, well, it's going to make your loved one very happy.

So, this is 'that' day where you do that thing for the person, you love simply because they want you to. You are not into it, but it certainly doesn't pain you to please them.

What's great about this day is that you will start to feel very good about making them happy; it wasn't torturous after all? You got to help someone you love out, and you didn't have to sacrifice your own values. You're learning, Leo!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today brings you the knowledge that if you keep your relationship strong, you need to participate in its outcome. When couples are together for a long time, they get used to each other so that it practically looks like disrespect and boredom; the mundane life starts to become the 'way,' and both parties begin to suffer, silently and somewhat ignorantly.

You recognize that this is the path to ruin. You jump to the rescue because you have Moon square Venus on your side.

Your mission is to save the relationship, and you will find that you have much luck going for you.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

It seems that your partner had the same thing in mind for today, and with both of you working on bringing back the excellence, you have nowhere to go but up.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You aren't used to fighting for your relationship. In fact, if there's ever a problem, you prefer to let it work itself out — or let it fade into the dark. Not cool, bruh. You can't just let things fade, especially when you can put in a microdot of effort to make things better again.

And that's when it hits you: "Yes, I CAN!" Yes, Libra, you can help mend your relationship, and yes, you WILL do such a thing on this day, June 4, 2022. Before the Saturn retrograde becomes too all-consuming, you will have Moon square Venus to help you out here, so take advantage.

Use the luck that's being handed to you. Save your relationship by acting now. You get this one life, Libra, and if you've found love already, hold on to it until your fingers break. Do not let go. "If you love someone, set them free" is a slogan that has rarely, if ever, worked for anyone. Know it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.