Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 1, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Wednesday, June 1, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sometimes you can be psychic, Aries. Today, you receive amazing intuitive messages from the universe.

These help you to understand your current situation. When you feel lost or unsure, look for the light within to guide you through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Things happen, Taurus. Even the bad things that take place in life are not without reason.

You learn from each experience. Sadness and sorrow can be teachers. You may not have chosen this path, but these experiences won't last forever. You'll be a bit better each day!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings usher in beautiful beginnings, Gemini. A door closes because there's another one that will open for you.

Don't allow yourself to think that life is over because you are no longer living in a past situation. The future is moving to bring you something you really need. Let the new energy come in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Mindset is everything, Cancer. You are learning to think in new ways. You can't go any further in life without adopting new ways of being and existing.

Your life is a product of mindset and belief. Stop resisting and allow yourself to become all that you're meant to be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Stop asking others what they think, Leo. The calmness within your own soul is all that you need. There's depth to you.

Only you will truly know what is right for you. Look for inner peace. Seek quiet time so you can reflect on what your next steps will be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Every action has an outcome, Virgo. Your choices do not go without some form of consequence — good or bad. You cannot predict everything that can or will happen. The best that you can do is choose according to your highest integrity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

It's time to detach from a situation, Libra. When you become so intimately involved that you lose sleep at night, it's a sign that you need to let go and allow some space.

When you have given a person or problem a little bit of distance you'll return refreshed. You see solutions better this way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Don't allow the little things in life to make you bitter. You have so much to offer, Scorpio. One bad experience will mean very little in the grand scheme of things.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are ready to go, Sagittarius. You're rushing ahead with high hopes. Things look brighter than in the past, but remember to always remain alert to what is going on around you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Do you love to walk down memory lane, Capricorn? It's good to remember what you used to be. It helps you to see how far you've come.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You're avoiding conflict in your life, Aquarius, but sometimes you have to confront a problem head-on. When you allow yourself to be honest, even when you're afraid, amazing things change within yourself. You grow in courage and you become much more resilient.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Be sure to follow the rules, Pisces. Every once in a while you may be tempted to take a shortcut. But the rules of life also matter. You don't want to lose time down the road because you thought you could save time now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.