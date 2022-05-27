The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, May 28, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 28, 2022.

We have a bit of change with the Moon in Taurus chatting closely with Uranus in the same sign.

But for one day only, Venus will be there to help us in the middle of the storm. The Moon will enter Gemini this weekend and bring us some much-needed closure.

It's time to wake up in love to start something new — with a current partner or with a new one. But before that happens, we have to see ourselves, and this requires a little bit of an eye-opening experience.

How does this affect your love horoscope on Saturday? To find out, read on.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Aries

Love and money don't always seem to mix, Aries. But there are times when someone puts their finances on the line to help you. It feels nice to be cared for and taken care of. You may not always know how to gracefully accept another person's act of kindness, but this time around it can be good for you.

Taurus

You shine now, Taurus. With Venus now in your zodiac sign, you get a love return for this year. There are things you ought to do to tend to yourself. Be more loving to yourself. Embrace self-care, and enjoy having yourself be the center of attention. Wonderful things are there for you.

Gemini

You learn to let go, and forgive, Gemini. You're not one to hold a grudge, but the pain is pain, and you've been hurt. So, now that Venus is in Taurus, you'll start to see the process of love as a cycle. You're moving from the past to now, and it can feel so good for you.

Cancer

Friends hold your heart, Cancer. It's wonderful to have so many people in your life who love and care for you. Celebrate moments with friends you love. You don't have to be the most popular person in the world, but you are in so many ways one of the most cherished.

Leo

Your love life and you get elevated to a new level. Do you enjoy being put on a pedestal? You might experience someone's affection and adoration in a way you don't always get. This is a time for you to be appreciated and loved beyond measure. Enjoy.

Virgo

You learn from love, and it is a wonderful experience. You see love in so many unique ways. From doing things that a person needs to show affection. All the facets of love are there for you to experience, Virgo. You are going to go from student to master teacher this month.

Libra

A secret admirer can be on the horizon, and this person could be right beneath your nose. You attract the adoration of a person in your life. Their secret may be kept close and tucked inside their heart. But, action will reveal who they are.

Scorpio

You get a fresh shot at love, Scorpio. With Venus in your sector of commitments, a new chapter of romance is coming your way. You may have to do the work to keep a relationship growing stronger; but the rewards of loyalty and friendship are so worth it.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius

Love is good for you, Sagittarius. You may think that being single is better than falling in love. Starting today, the universe may have a surprise for you about what your heart really needs. And, it could be a budding relationship.

Capricorn

You're never too young or old for romance, and it does not always have to involve another person. There are lots of romantic experiences for you to explore, Capricorn. From gardening to finishing a romantic novel and watching the movie, too. You are surrounded by the right kind of energy of love, and it's here for you to explore.

Aquarius

Home is truly where your heart is, Aquarius. It's a time when what is familiar, predictable, and comforting appeals to you. This day gives you a great appreciation for the little things that make life sweet. It's also a wonderful time to talk about starting a family or going back home to visit parents and relatives you've not seen in a while.

Pisces

Words of love have special meaning to you. The way someone communicates their love to you heals your heart. You are wide open to exploring and talking about your feelings with others. You are almost an open book to anyone willing to read your soul.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.