Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 31, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

How will today affect your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading? Read on to find out more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You finally see the light, Aries. It's one thing to recognize a problem and a completely other situation to know how to fix it.

Today, your mind spots the errors that need your special attention. What seemed off before can finally reveal its cracks to you. You may have felt defeated or overwhelmed, but this time around you're the victor.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Partner with others, Taurus. Certain situations in life are best handled when you do them with a friend or have the right person beside you. You were not meant to carry all your burdens by yourself.

Don't be afraid or too shy to ask for help when you need it. That's what family and friends want to do for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

There's something afoul, Gemini. You sense right away when a situation isn't right.

Trust your intuition and let your inner voice instruct you on when it's time to close a door or walk away from a situation. Just because you can handle things doesn't mean you ought to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Tradition continues, Cancer. Things that have always been done a certain way remain in place.

Their structure and predictability simplify things for you. It may be time for a change, but right now, it's best to stick to what you already know.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You have lots of charm, Leo. Your charismatic ways draw people close to you.

You are like a magnet pulling people into your life. What you are appealing to those who are like you, and you find your tribe easily.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

There are two sides to every situation, Virgo. It's good to remain open-minded, especially when handling conflicts today.

You can tell when someone's point of view is biased and leaning toward their own self-interests. Investigate. Try to get the big picture and not defend one thing until you've gathered all the information.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Single is not your choice, but you do well on your own, Libra. You know that when the right person comes into your life, it will be clear to you.

For now, you're depending on making things happen through your own strength and courage. The rest will work itself out organically.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You're thinking too much, Scorpio. It's easy to get into information overload with social media.

Unplug when you can. You won't miss out on anything if you take one day off from being online. Turn off the television and consider reading a book instead.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Time to yourself is needed, Sagittarius. You need a little more TLC and extra rest and relaxation.

When you allow yourself time to get into your thoughts and emotions magic takes place. You find the courage and strength you need, and your mind resets to being sharp.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Get in touch with your inner child, Capricorn. Make time for play. Try not to worry too much about being perfect.

Give yourself permission to do things without always having to rush or always be right.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You've waited long enough, Aquarius. You know when it's time to move on. You can tell when a moment is going to only hold your day back.

There can be some remorse for not having completed a task, but if the whole day is lost for one thing, is it going to be worth it?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Fresh ideas are coming your way, Pisces. Anticipate all that you need and want coming to you exactly at the right time.

You will experience abundance and prosperity. Life is going to be all that you ever hoped and dreamed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.