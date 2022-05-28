Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 29, 2022

Your one card tarot reading is here for Sunday, May 29, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.

Today's a Master life path number day. We experience lessons from the universe when the day equals a 22.

With the Moon entering Gemini, we are open to learning and growing from our experiences.

How will today affect your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading? Read on to find out more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You don't want to become a soft hit, Aries. So, if you have things that are precious to you the Seven of Swords is a warning to keep them safe from tempted eyes.

In other words, keep an inventory of your items. It's always best to assume that you are better at locking things up than leaving them around for anyone who may have sticky fingers or hands.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Passion will find you, Taurus. You know in your heart what you want from life, Taurus. You have deep desires and longings.

So, what's the best way to manifest them into reality? You will want to do the work necessary to bring you closer to your goals and dreams.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Analyze your current situation, Gemini. You have a sharp eye for detail, and you ought to put that skill to good use. Measure how things are going. Listen to your intuition. You can perceive what is happening around you to prepare for your response.

The next steps you take will be sure once you understand how everything fits with one another. Don't guess your way through the day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Admit it, you wear your heart on your sleeve, Cancer. There's something straightforward about you today that leaves very little to chance. Because you choose to be transparent about your motives and feelings, you earn the trust of others. You make people feel safe to be around you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Trust your inner voice, Leo. There have been times in your life when others have caused you to doubt yourself. The time has come for you to refuse to allow this to happen any longer.

Your inner voice is a light that guides you. When you feel afraid or lacking in confidence, ask yourself if you've tuned out your inner voice.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Embrace your right to smile, Virgo. The Nine of Cups is about permission to enjoy life's simple pleasures and not feeling guilty for doing so.

You do so much for everyone else each day that you often forget that you have needs too. Today, do something fun and enjoyable. Splurge on yourself!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You live and you learn, Libra. Pain and suffering are your teachers, and you've learned so many lessons from life. This is why people call you wise and often call you for advice and insight into their problems.

While you may not know everything, you know a lot. Be generous with your experiences and willingly share them with others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Take a conservative approach, Scorpio. There is a limited amount of time in a day, and you don't want to waste it complaining or spending it on activities you didn't enjoy. Instead, approach your tasks with moderation.

Do a little bit of each thing you know you must accomplish, then use the time you have left and spend it on what makes you happiest.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have a chance to choose, Sagittarius. You are at a place where you know you cannot go back to where you once were. Perhaps you're unhappy with your job or a current relationship, so it seems like you're better off somewhere else.

You might not be able to pretend any longer, and your awareness can no longer be ignored. You are ready to take action.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Silence is golden, Capricorn. A little bit of peace and quiet goes a long way. Is it time to schedule a vacation?

You could use a little detox from social media and work to regain your strength from doing too much. This summer is the perfect time to pursue a much-needed break from the daily grind.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You're an introvert at times, Aquarius. Today, as the Eight of Cups reminds you of the deep, emotional waters you possess within your own soul, you are asked to reflect.

Whatever questions you have right now, ask for the answers. The universe always provides you with what you need once you are ready.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

No matter what trials you face in life, you keep on winning. It's your flexibility and bright outlook that helps you to keep pressing forward when others would give up.

You're an inspiration to those who know you. Never doubt the power of your amazing impact on others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.