Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 27, 2022

May 26, 2022
Your one card tarot reading is here for Friday, May 27, 2022, with astrology predictions and numerology using the Major and Minor Arcana.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Justice
You're a truth-seeker, and when you sense that there are too many injustices in the world, it's hard to just sit on your hands and not do anything.
You can get political about things by making phone calls and taking action by letting your voice be heard. You don't have to sit in silence, Aries. And honestly, you rarely do.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
There is always something, isn't it, Taurus? And, you may have expected an event to happen, but perhaps you still were unprepared for it.
You cannot always predict the future, but you've got a winning mindset. That can be good enough.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
Your psychic capabilities are alive and well. You sense things and can perceive more than what you're told.
Today, nurture this spiritual side of you. Use it, and learn to trust. yourself more through the process.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Temperance
Right now, you need some peace and quiet in your life. You have been running around trying to get everything done.
It's wearing down your heart and you need a break. The Temperance card is a call to rest. You deserve it, Cancer. Pencil it into your busy schedule.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Sun
You love when things are working in your favor, but your optimistic mindset also helps you to see that bad times have their own silver lining.
You may not experience pure perfection today, but you can see how good and bad work together to bring balance into your life.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
You cannot control every outcome, Virgo. But, you can do the best that you can each day. You're trying your hardest to work within your resources, time constraints, and the demands of life. You have many things to look forward to. Today is just one day that you'll have to work a little harder than usual.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Five of Pentacles
Changes in life demand that you find the right balance between who you are now and who you are becoming.
You won't always feel comfortable when you're going through a growth spurt of sorts. But, you also will never be comfortable playing small once you've outgrown your current comfort zone.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
You're good at managing things. In fact, when you see a problem your mind gets to work to find solutions.
You are growing smarter from each experience. You have been thinking of all the angles you can take to get through this difficult time. And soon, Scorpio, you'll have a solution.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles
Opportunity happens all of the time. You are being gifted with a chance to start something new and fresh. This isn't an ordinary day, Sagittarius.
This day is full of hope and a chance to start over again and to do right the way you always hoped to do.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed
You hate fighting, Capricorn, and even though you can play it tough on the outside, you are a big softy on the inside.
You have a heart of gold, Today, you'll put up a good front to hide your vulnerabilities. But you will prefer to let people know that you have feelings, too.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed
You need people, and you want to be where the action is at. You are ready to go out and have fun. There have been too many times in life that you've remained on the sidelines. Now is your chance to go out and have some fun.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Moon
You don't mind a little mystery. You might even like it. Your imagination runs wild wanting to know what it is you don't understand. Your curious nature is heightened and it has you searching for answers from the universe.
